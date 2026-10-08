Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) raided five locations linked to Narad Kumar Das, an Executive Engineer in Munger, over a disproportionate assets case. He allegedly amassed assets worth over ₹83.53 lakh beyond his known income.

In a major crackdown against corruption among government officials, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police launched widespread, simultaneous raids on Thursday morning targeting Narad Kumar Das, Executive Engineer in the Planning and Development Department, Munger. The action follows reliable intelligence uncovering disproportionate assets worth over ₹83.53 lakh accumulated through illegal means.

On the morning of October 8, EOU teams led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officers raided 5 distinct locations across four districts: Bhagalpur, Munger, Muzaffarpur, and Patna. Preliminary investigations reveal that Narad Kumar Das accumulated ₹83,53,200 in assets beyond his known legal sources of income, amounting to 64.93% disproportionate income.

Legal Action and Case Details

Case No. 28/26 was registered under the Economic Offences Police Station on October 7, under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Amended 2018). Search warrants were subsequently obtained from the Special Vigilance Court in Patna.

Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations linked to Executive Engineer, Planning and Development Department, Munger, Narad Kumar Das, in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Narad Kumar, son of Nagina Das and a resident of Hanuman Path, Tilkamanjhi under Tilkamanjhi police station in Bhagalpur district, is posted as Executive Engineer in Munger.

Raid Locations Detailed

According to officials, simultaneous searches were carried out at five premises spread across four districts. In Bhagalpur, the team raided his private residence at Hanuman Path, Tilkamanjhi. In Munger, two locations were searched: his residence at Belan Bazar, Bengali Tola, under Kasim Bazar police station and his official office at the Local Area Engineering Organisation (LAEO) Work Division. The raids also extended to Muzaffarpur, where a flat, Flat No. 2F, Radhika Apartment, Naya Tola under Kazi Mohammadpur police station, was searched, and to Patna, where his private residence at Kusumpur Mohalla under Rupaspur police station was searched.

Ongoing Investigation

Providing official details regarding the search operations, EOU Official Mohammad Zafruddin confirmed that multi-pronged teams are thoroughly scrutinising financial documents, bank accounts, and property deeds recovered from all five locations. The EOU stated that a complete picture of hidden investments, undisclosed accounts, and asset details will be made public once the search operations conclude.

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