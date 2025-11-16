Rohini Acharya sparked a storm in the RJD after accusing Tejashwi Yadav’s advisors Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Nemat of forcing her out of politics and her family.

New Delhi: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya, who had donated kidney to him, sparked turmoil within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after posting a sharp message on X blaming her brother’s key advisors Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Nemat for the political fallout following the party’s heavy defeat in the assembly elections. In her post, Rohini also announced her departure from family and politics. In a post on X, she wrote, “I am quitting politics and severing ties with my family. This is exactly what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez told me. I am taking full responsibility.” Sanjay Yadav is a well known fighter, apart from being an aide to Tejashwi Yadav, he is also a Rajya Sabha member. However, Rameez Nemat is an unknown figure, atleast in the public.

Talking to reporters at Patna airport on Saturday evening, Rohini Acharya, who had contested unsuccessfully from Chhapra Lok Sabha seat against BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy in 2024, said: “I don't have a family. You should go and ask Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez. They are the ones who threw me out of the family. They do not want to take any responsibility. The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you take the names of Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced and abused.”

Who is Rameez Nemat?

Rameez Nemat was a cricketer played for Jharkhand and it is being believed from there he came in contact with Tejashwi Yadav and Sanjay Yadav. Along with Sanjay Yadav, he, now a political strategist, is driving RJD’s digital and political machinery. A Jamia MBA graduate — Rameez joined the RJD in 2016 and since then he is a core team member of Tejashvi Yadav. He is the son-in-law of former Samajwadi Party strongman and ex-MP Rizwan Zaheer. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, his father’s name is Niyamatullah Khan. His wife, Zeba Rizwan, had contested elections twice but lost.

He is currently facing 12 criminal cases, including allegations of violence during the 2021 panchayat polls, two murder-related cases (2022 and 2023), and several other charges across Balrampur and Kaushambi. He is out on bail in some cases. Last year, Rameez was arrested under the Gangsters Act. In this election, the party’s tally reduced to just 25 from 75 seats in 2020, while the NDA bagged 202 seat.