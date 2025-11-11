RJD candidate Kumar Sarvjeet appealed to citizens to vote in the Bihar Assembly elections, calling it a 'life-changing festival.' The second phase of polling saw a 14.55% voter turnout till 9 am, with Gaya district recording the highest.

RJD candidate from the Bodh Gaya Assembly constituency, Kumar Sarvjeet, on Tuesday urged people to cast their vote in the Bihar Assembly elections. He called elections "a festival that changes a person's life."

Speaking to ANI, Kumar Sarvjeet said, "In this country, there can be no greater festival than this. This is a festival that changes a person's life. Therefore, my appeal to everyone is to step out of your homes and reach the temples of this grand festival to cast your votes."

Second Phase of Polling Underway

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar began on Tuesday at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors. A healthy voter turnout of 14.55 per cent was recorded in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly polls till 9 am, according to the data of the Election Commission of India, which is relatively higher than the 13.13 per cent turnout recorded in the first phase of the polls.

Voter Turnout Statistics

Among the 20 districts, Gaya district recorded the highest turnout of 15.97 per cent, followed by Kishanganj with 15.81 per cent and Jamui with 15.77 per cent, till 9 am. The lowest turnout was recorded in Madhubani with 13.25 per cent.

As of 9 am, a voter turnout of 15.34 per cent was recorded in Araria , 14.95 per cent in Arwal , 15.43 per cent in Aurangabad, 15.14 per cent in Banka, 13.43 per cent in Bhagalpur, 13.81 per cent in Jahanabad, 15.08 per cent in Kaimur (Bhabua), 13.77 per cent in Katihar, 13.46 per cent in Nawada, 15.04 per cent in Paschim Champaran, 15.54 per cent in Purnia, 14.11 per cent in Purvi Champaran, 14.16 per cent in Rohtas, 13.94 per cent in Sheohar, 13.49 per cent in Sitamarhi and 14.85 per cent in Supaul.

By-Elections in Other States and UT

Apart from Bihar, voting for by-elections is being held for eight assembly constituencies spread across six states and one union territory. These constituencies are Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha. (ANI)