Ahead of the second phase of Bihar polls, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary affirmed Nitish Kumar will remain CM post-election. He expressed confidence in an NDA sweep, claiming 100 seats in the first phase and mocking RJD's 'lantern era'.

With just a day left for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary on Sunday said that Nitish Kumar will continue to remain Chief Minister after NDA returns to power in the state here.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Bihar Deputy CM said, "I am a political worker of the BJP. There is no vacancy here (in NDA). Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister today and will remain so."

NDA Confident of Victory, Slams Opposition

Expressing gratitude to top NDA leaders, Choudhary said, "Today, I want to thank the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party's national president JP Nadda, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha, and all those who came to Bihar and campaigned in favor of the NDA for Bihar's progress and development."

Confident of a sweeping victory, the BJP leader added, "In the first phase of elections that took place, nearly 100 seats have gone to the NDA's account. No one from Lalu Yadav's family is winning any election. The situation of 2010 will be repeated."

Taking a dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Choudhary said, "When we went to rallies, it was clear that the lantern era in Bihar is over because the people say that lanterns are no longer available in shops nor in anyone's homes. The campaign that the NDA ran received support and cooperation from everyone."

"Bihar is the mother of democracy, and the people decide who will sit where. For 55 years, the Congress party has looted India. They did not give reservations to the backward classes and opposed the reservation for Dalits," Chaudhary further said.

Tejashwi Yadav Criticises PM Modi Over Reservation Issue

Earlier today, Tejashwi, the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of avoiding the issue of reservations in the state.

"Today is the last day of the election campaign. The environment is very good. The people of Bihar have voted for change, and they will do so again on November 11th. Whether it is the Prime Minister or any other minister, no one is discussing the reservation we implemented during our government for 17 months. The Prime Minister has eaten up the 65% reservation of the people. They should talk about what they gave to Bihar and Gujarat," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Election Details

The campaign for the second phase of the Bihar elections halted on Sunday evening ahead of second-phase voting on November 11. The results will be announced on November 14. The first phase of the Bihar elections saw a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, the highest ever recorded in the state's history. (ANI)