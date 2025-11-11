Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to Bihar voters for a nationalist government in the second phase of assembly polls. A 14.55% voter turnout was recorded by 9 am, higher than the first phase, with Gayaji district recording the highest.

CM Dhami Appeals to Bihar Voters

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to the voters to exercise their democratic right in the second phase of Bihar elections on Tuesday. Dhami said that the citizens must make the best use of their voting right to elect a capable, nationalist, and development-oriented government and ensure their contribution to building a bright future for the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"'Pehle Matdaan, Phir Jalpan!' An appeal to all esteemed voters of Bihar to exercise their democratic right in the second phase of the assembly elections today. Make good use of your franchise to select a capable, nationalist, and development-oriented government and ensure your contribution to building a bright future for the state. Each of your votes will play an important role in advancing Bihar and strengthening democracy," Dhami wrote on 'X'.

Voter Turnout Details

A healthy voter turnout of 14.55 per cent was recorded in the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls till 9 am, according to the data of the Election Commission of India, which is relatively higher than the 13.13 per cent turnout recorded in the first phase of polls.

District-wise Highlights

Among the 20 districts, Gayaji district recorded the highest turnout of 15.97 per cent, followed by Kishanganj with 15.81 per cent and Jamui with 15.77 per cent, till 9 am. The lowest turnout was recorded in Madhubani with 13.25 per cent.

As of 9 am, a voter turnout of 15.34 per cent was recorded in Araria, 14.95 per cent in Arwal, 15.43 per cent in Aurangabad, 15.14 per cent in Banka, 13.43 per cent in Bhagalpur, 13.81 per cent in Jahanabad, 15.08 per cent in Kaimur (Bhabua), 13.77 per cent in Katihar, 13.46 per cent in Nawada, 15.04 per cent in Paschim Champaran, 15.54 per cent in Purnia, 14.11 per cent in Purvi Champaran, 14.16 per cent in Rohtas, 13.94 per cent in Sheohar, 13.49 per cent in Sitamarhi and 14.85 per cent in Supaul.

Scope of Second Phase and By-Elections

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar began on Tuesday at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats.' Apart from Bihar, voting for by-elections is being held for eight Assembly constituencies spread across six states and one union territory. These constituencies are Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha.

A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. 943 third-gender voters will also cast their votes in the elections. (ANI)