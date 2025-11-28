The ECI announced no losing candidates in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 requested EVM memory verification. It also noted zero discrepancies in VVPAT slip counts and no requests for re-polls, highlighting a smooth and transparent electoral process.

No EVM Verification Requests Post-Election

In the recently concluded General Election to Bihar Legislative Assembly Election 2025 and bye-elections, no application for checking and verification of burnt memory/microcontroller has been received from any losing candidate in any of the 243 Assembly Constituencies of Bihar and 8 Assembly Constituencies in bye-elections, Election Commission of India said in a release.

In pursuance of the direction of the Supreme Court, ECI had issued revised SoP on post-counting checking and verification of burnt memory/microcontroller of EVMs on June 17 under which candidates at SI.No.2 or S1.No.3, behind the highest polled candidate, could seek checking and verification of EVMs within 7 days of the declaration of result, the release added.

ECI Highlights Several Firsts in Transparent Poll Conduct

As per the ECI, the poll body has marked several firsts with the successful conduct of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, 2025. Mandatory verification of VVPAT slips was done for five randomly selected polling stations per Assembly Constituency (total of 1,215 polling stations), and no discrepancy was found with the EVM count anywhere. ECI said that zero appeals against wrongful inclusion or exclusion of any elector after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar in any of the 38 districts from any of the electors or any of the 12 recognised political parties. No re-polls were requested by any of the 2,616 candidates or by any of the 12 recognised political parties.

Promoting Transparency with Quick Data Release

Index Cards for Bihar elections and bye-elections in 8 ACs have been made available for the first time within 72 hours of the declaration of the poll results. Additionally, the set of Statistical Reports was made available in the public domain, free of cost, within five days of the conclusion of the Bihar Elections 2025, thereby promoting transparency and ensuring accessible election-related data for all stakeholders, including academia, researchers, and the general public. (ANI)