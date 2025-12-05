Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand warned against a mosque named after invader Babar. Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir attacked CM Mamata Banerjee, citing the massive rise in RSS branches in Bengal as proof of her political alignment.

Shankaracharya's Strong Reaction to Babri Masjid Name

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj, on Friday, reacted strongly to suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir's remarks regarding the construction of a Babri Masjid. "Babar was an invader, and he has committed grave atrocities. If anyone identifies themself as related to Babar, we will consider them an invader too, and they will be treated accordingly," he said.

"We have no objection to the construction of a masjid, but if they name it after Babar, we will react accordingly," he added.

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir Hits Out at Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, Humayun Kabir intensified his attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the exponential rise in the number of RSS branch offices in the state under her tenure reflects her political alignment. Speaking to ANI in Murshidabad, Kabir said, "After the Assembly elections in the state in 2011, when Mamata Banerjee became the CM, at that time, there were more than 400 RSS branch offices in the state. Today, that number has reached 12,000. This shows who the CM is working for."

Questions State's Priorities and His Suspension

Escalating his criticism, he questioned the state's expenditure priorities and accused the Chief Minister of selective outrage. "Who spent money from the state treasury to build the Jagannath temple?... Then why is there so much anger toward me for wanting to construct a mosque?" he asked.

Kabir's remarks come just hours after the Trinamool Congress suspended him for claiming that he would inaugurate a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on December 6.

After his suspension from TMC, Kabir targetted chief minister Mamata Banerjee questioning his inclusion in the party in the first place. "When she first came to power, she got 182 seats. I needed her. I was included in the party. Why was this done to me for 12-13 years? Why was I inducted into the party?" he said.

'She is doing RSS work'

Continuing his remarks on Mamata Banerjee "doing RSS work," Kabir said, "Today, the CM builds Jagannath Temple by taking funds from people, who give funds for Durga Puja. Muslim clerics are given an allowance of Rs 3000; clubbing all allowances, Rs 54,000 is being given. While Rs 1,10,000 is given to committees every year. She is doing RSS work."