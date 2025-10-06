Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Monday announced that elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and counting of votes will be done on November 14.

Kumar said Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies, including two reserved for STs and 38 for SCs. Addressing a press conference in Patna on Sunday, the CEC Gyanesh Kumar said, "Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies - 2 for STs and 38 for SCs. The term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly ends on November 22, 2025, and elections will be held before that time... The Election Commission trained booth-level officers for the first time... SIR was launched on June 24, 2025, and completed by the deadline..."

Kumar congratulated voters on the successful completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and urged the people of Bihar to participate actively in the upcoming assembly elections.

Kumar also praised Bihar's booth-level officers for their outstanding work in cleaning the voter list. He said 90,217 officers set an example for the entire country.

"Recently, the voter list cleansing work was carried out in Bihar, and the booth-level officers present before us not only carried out the work of cleansing the voter list in their booths, but 90,217 booth-level officers of Bihar performed a work that is exemplary across the country...Just as Vaishali in Bihar showed the world the path to democracy. Together, you will become a source of inspiration for the country in the work of cleansing the voter list," he said.

High-stakes Bihar battle

The electoral battle in Bihar is largely anticipated to be a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats -- BJP 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two Independents -- while the Mahagathbandhan holds 111 seats, comprising RJD 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.