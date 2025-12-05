Over 500 IndiGo flights were delayed or cancelled nationwide, stranding passengers without communication or amenities. Frustrated travellers faced soaring alternate fares. The airline cited crew issues and sought operational exemptions from the DGCA.

Amid ongoing airline operational disruptions nationwide, over 500 IndiGo flights have been delayed or cancelled, causing severe inconvenience to passengers. Passengers across multiple airports voiced strong frustration over the severe disruption, leaving many stranded without clear communication or alternate travel options. Passengers said that disruptions, attributed to staff shortages and new rules for crew members, have left travellers stranded at airports for hours without proper communication, food, or water.

Passenger Frustration and Financial Hardship

Speaking to ANI, one of the passengers said that they have not received any communication from the airline and the fare on other airlines has doubled. "I had an IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Varanasi scheduled yesterday...After numerous delays we cancelled our flight but we did not get back our luggage on time. We are stranded here for almost 10-12 hours now, and we have received neither water nor food. It is a chaotic situation here. Taking another flight also doesn't seem very possible, other airlines have increased their airfare...The fare on other airlines has doubled-troubled," he told ANI. Passengers have reported paying significantly higher fares for alternate travel arrangements.

Tarang Rathod, whose flight to Delhi was cancelled, told ANI, "We reached the airport at 7:30 am for a 9:45 am flight, but there was no prior confirmation of cancellation. Now, our rescheduled flight is a one-stop journey, causing nearly 12 hours of delay. The cost per adult for alternate flights is three times higher than usual, around ₹24,000-30,000."

Another passenger, Hemant Bhatt, expressed frustration over repeated schedule changes and lack of assistance. "Our flight was changed multiple times, and we have not received proper care. Seniors and children are struggling, and the management has been unresponsive. I am losing over ₹1 lakh due to cancelled bookings and travel plans," he said.

Passengers across multiple airports have urged IndiGo to improve communication, provide timely updates, and ensure essential services for stranded travellers.

IndiGo Seeks Exemptions Amid DGCA Review

IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Following a detailed review meeting under the chairmanship of the DGCA with the senior leadership of IndiGo on Thursday, the regulator said, "To reduce passenger inconvenience while maintaining safety margins, IndiGo has requested operational variations or exemptions from specific FDTL provisions for A320 operations up to February 10, 2026. IndiGo has assured DGCA that corrective actions are underway and that normalised and stable operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026."

IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual. (ANI)