As the first phase of the polls began, RJD MP Manoj Jha said voting is meant to bring change, focusing on core issues like jobs and social security. He questioned why women's employment was ignored earlier, crediting Tejashwi Yadav for raising issues

As Bihar votes for the first phase of assembly elections, RJD MP Manoj Jha on Thursday hoped for a change in the government, saying that this is an election to bring change. Speaking to ANI, Manoj Jha said, “This is an election to bring change. After 1952, elections were fought over fundamental issues such as employment, social security, etc. You will see its cumulative impact on the results on 14th November... Why was there no talk about a scheme for women's employment earlier? Why did Tejashwi have to raise these issues?”

Earlier, Mahagathbandhan CM face Tejaswhi Yadav also posted a video appealing to people to vote for the RJD, he stressed on Gen Z voters to come out in large numbers.

"The future destiny of Bihar will be determined by the single button you press. It is very essential for you to vote in the interest of democracy, the constitution, and humanity. I want to appeal to all voters, especially the GEN-Z exercising their vote for the first time, to mothers and sisters, to traders, to farmers, to migrants living in other states, to every common citizen, to every student preparing for a job through coaching, to every patient undergoing treatment for their illnesses and their families, and to every eligible voter in Bihar, that you must vote, you must vote in all circumstances. Bihar's condition will be prosperous only when all of you exercise your vote. Your exercise of the vote will create the right opportunity for Bihar's progress," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, is in the fray from Raghopur. He has held the seat since 2015 and faces a tough challenge from BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav, who lost in the 2020 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, voters in Bihar cast their ballots amid tight security in all seats.

Voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7.00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot.

13.13% voter turnout till 9 am

A voter turnout of 13.13 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India. The highest voter turnout of 15.27 per cent was recorded in Saharsa district of the state among all districts, while Lakhisarai recorded a sluggish turnout of 7 per cent.

As of 9 am, a voter turnout of 14.60 per cent was recorded in Begusarai district, followed by 13.11 per cent in Bhojpur, 13.28 per cent in Buxar, 12.48 per cent in Darbhanga, 13.97 per cent in Gopalganj, 14.15 per cent in Khagaria, 13.74 per cent in Madhepura, 13.37 per cent in Munger, 14.38 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 12.45 per cent in Nalanda, 11.22 per cent in Patna, 12.86 per cent in Samastipur, 13.30 per cent in Saran, 12.97 per cent in Sheikhpura, 13.35 per cent in Siwan and 14.30 per cent in Vaishali.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70.

