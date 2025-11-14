Early trends for Bihar Assembly elections show the ruling NDA crossing the halfway mark, leading in 150 seats. The Mahagathbandhan is trailing at 75 seats, with RJD ahead on 49. BJP and JD(U) are leading on 65 and 63 seats respectively.

Early Trends Show NDA in the Lead

As the counting of votes began for the Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday, early trends show the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) past the halfway mark of 122, strengthening its lead over the Mahagathbandhan.

At 9:30 am, NDA was leading at 150 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) ahead on 65 and 63 seats each. JD(U) has maintained a high conversion rate of greater than 68 per cent, with the BJP at a 66 per cent conversion rate.

Mahagathbandhan was lagging behind, with a lead of just 75 seats. While Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was leading on 49 seats, their allies are showing an underwhelming performance as per the early trends. Congress is leading on 16 seats while Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation is leading on six seats. The RJD holds the highest conversion rate in the alliance of 36 per cent.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj was leading on three seats and AIMIM was ahead on one seats. Among prominent faces, Tejashwi Yadav is leading on the Raghopur seat, BJP's Samrat Choudhary and Maithili Thakur are ahead on the Tarapur and Alinagar seats, respectively.

Vote Counting Process

Counting of votes for all 243 constituencies began at 8 am amid tight security. Officials began tallying postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8:30 am. Elaborate security arrangements are in place, with 4,372 counting tables and over 18,000 counting agents overseeing the process.

Most exit polls predict a comfortable victory for the NDA, with some projecting the Mahagathbandhan to win. According to the ECI's official press note, 2,616 candidates and 12 recognised political parties participated in the two-phase polls on November 6 and 11, and none requested repolling in any constituency. The main election contest in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance, led by CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav's Mahagathbandhan.

Political Context and Past Elections

In the 2020 election, the NDA secured a majority in the assembly and won 125 seats, with Nitish Kumar again taking oath as Chief Minister. However, in August 2022, Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP and resigned as Chief Minister, forming a government with the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. He had emerged as a key figure in the formation of the combined opposition INDIA bloc. However, Kumar's romance with the RJD lasted for less than two years, and in January 2024, ahead of the parliamentary polls, Kumar returned to the NDA.

Party Performance in 2015 vs 2020

BJP improved its position between the 2015 and 2020 polls. It won 53 of 157 seats it contested in 2015 and 74 of 110 seats in 2020. The Rashtriya Janata Dal has also shown a strong performance, having won 80 of the 101 seats it contested in 2015 and 75 of the 144 seats it put up candidates in during the 2020 polls. JD-U saw a dip in its performance in the last two polls. It won 71 seats of 101 it contested in 2015 and 43 of 115 in 2020. Congress also saw a decline in performance from 27 seats it won in 2015 to 19 in 2020. (ANI)