Vote counting for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 begins, pitting the NDA against the Mahagathbandhan. With Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj debuting and a record 67.13% turnout, the final verdict for the 243 seats remains uncertain.

With just hours left for the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, the stage is set for a high-voltage political showdown between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) led by Tejashwi Yadav. With the Jan Suraaj Party, led by former poll strategist Prashant Kishor, making its electoral debut, all eyes are on whether the state's political landscape is in for a major shake-up or a familiar verdict.

Record Turnout and High Stakes

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the two-phase Bihar polls on November 6 and November 11 recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent- the highest since 1951 - with zero repolls across the state's 38 districts, a testament to what the Commission called a "successful" election. The voting percentage among women voters was 71.6 per cent, also the highest to date in the state.

With heightened security, zero repolls, and record voter participation, November 14 will reveal whether Bihar chooses continuity under Nitish Kumar, change under Tejashwi Yadav or pick a new party, Jan Suraaj. An unusually high turnout means the final picture could hold surprises as the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan vie for the majority figure of 122 out of 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly.

Counting Process and Key Alliances

However, the majority of exit polls have predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to retain power in Bihar. Counting will begin at 8:00 AM across all 243 constituencies, with over 4,372 counting tables, 243 Returning Officers, and 18,000 counting agents ensuring full transparency. VVPAT verification will be done for five polling stations per constituency to ensure accuracy.

The main contest is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

NDA Confident of Thumping Majority

The campaign saw the NDA banking on its development track record, while the Mahagathbandhan sought to tap into alleged youth "discontent", unemployment and social ,justice. BJP leader and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth has expressed confidence in retaining power with a "thumping majority" and declared that "only a few hours are left before the people of Bihar get good governance, PM Modi's motivation, and Nitish Kumar's diligence again."

Echoing similar confidence, veteran BJP leader Prem Kumar asserted, "NDA is going to form the government in Bihar. The opposition is running away from reality. Mahagathbandhan is living in illusion, and its illusion will soon be dispelled."

Mahagathbandhan Alleges Foul Play, Warns Officials

The Mahagathbandhan, however, has claimed it is on the verge of a historic victory. At a meeting held at his residence in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday expressed confidence that the alliance would form the next government. Yadav has accused the administration of preparing to "delay counting" and "manipulate results", alleging a conspiracy similar to 2020. "We are completely confident that we are forming the government with a clear majority," he said, cautioning officials against any "unconstitutional" actions during counting.

Adding to the tension, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sunil Singh issued a strong warning to election officials, cautioning against any attempt to manipulate the people's mandate, otherwise "the same scenes witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well". Singh claimed that in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, "many RJD candidates were forcibly defeated," and urged vigilance to ensure such incidents do not repeat.

Political Backlash Over RJD Leader's Remarks

The statement sparked outrage across political lines, leading to the registration of an FIR under multiple sections, including the Representation of the People Act and IT Act. Condemning the remark, BJP's Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal said, "Bihar is a state governed by law and order, and any individual or group issuing provocative statements will face appropriate action."

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad dismissed the RJD's claims as "already staring at defeat", stating, "These people have already lost. Wherever their defeat seems certain, these people start creating a ruckus." Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary also hit out at RJD's tone, calling it arrogant. "If RJD has been rejected since 2005, it's because of their way of working. Victory or loss must be accepted with humility," he said.

LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary accused RJD of trying to disturb Bihar's peace, while Union Minister Chirag Paswan called the opposition's remarks "provocative outbursts of frustration." BJP leaders Giriraj Singh and Neeraj Kumar projected a "landslide victory" for the NDA, with Giriraj saying, "People of Bihar have voted for development under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar." JDU MP Sanjay Jha claimed the opposition had already accepted defeat, while Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha warned that "those trying to establish gunda raj" would be taught a lesson by the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan continues to claim a strong showing. RJD leader Prem Chand said, "We will get more than 162 seats." Tejashwi Yadav reiterated through an online meeting with district officials that RJD workers are "alert, vigilant, and fully prepared" to ensure the fairness of the counting process.

Looking Back at 2020 Election Results

In the 2020 polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties in NDA, the JD(U) contested on 115 constituencies and secured 43 seats, while the BJP won 74 out of 110 seats it contested. In Mahagathbandhan, the RJD contested 144 seats and won 75, and the Congress won 19 seats out of 70. (ANI)

