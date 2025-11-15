NDA registered a landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections, winning 202 seats. BJP MLA Nitin Nabin credited PM Modi and development, while Congress's Rahul Gandhi, whose party won just 6 seats, called the election 'unfair'.

Victory an Endorsement for Development: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitin Nabin on Saturday expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar for the NDA's resounding performance in the recently concluded assembly elections. He credited the victory to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and other key leaders of the alliance, asserting that the victory was an explicit endorsement of the public's trust in development. "Credit goes to the people of Bihar. I express my gratitude to them. I express gratitude to our leaders Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha, state leadership and central leadership, especially Union HM Amit Shah, and all our workers...This victory makes it clear that the public trusts development," Nabin told ANI.

The BJP leader also praised PM Modi's statement on the 'Muslim-Yadav' (MY) equation in Bihar, asserting that such equations would not work unless they were grounded in development. He went on to say that Bihar had given a strong rebuttal to the Mahagathbandhan leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. "Bihar has given a clear message that if you do development, no other equation will work...The Maoist Islamic game started by the leaders of Congress and the anarchist words they used were misleading people. Bihar gave such a befitting reply that Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav will have to learn a lesson from this," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Calls Election 'Unfair'

Reacting to the poll results, Rahul Gandhi claimed the Bihar Assembly election was "unfair from the beginning" after Congress could not secure double-digit seats despite contesting 61 seats. Gandhi said that the party will review its performance after the election and assured that Congress will continue to "fight for the protection of the Constitution and democracy."

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was unfair from the very beginning."

"This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA alliance will deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective," he added.

Bihar Election 2025: Final Seat Tally

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the state; meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats. NDA secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200 mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat

Record Voter Turnout

The Bihar assembly elections were conducted across two phases on November 6 and 11, respectively. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

PM Modi Eyes West Bengal After Bihar Sweep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar has paved the way for the BJP in next year's assembly elections. He said the party will end "jungle raj" in West Bengal.

Addressing a victory function at the party's headquarters here, PM Modi took several jibes at Congress and RJD following the results of the Bihar polls in which the two parties were decimated. The PM referred to some states and union territories where the BJP has never formed a government of its own and said the massive victory in Bihar has infused party workers in Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal with new energy. (ANI)