Union Minister Piyush Goyal hailed the NDA's Bihar election victory as "historic," reflecting trust in PM Modi's leadership. PM Modi thanked voters and unveiled a new "MY formula"—Mahila and Youth—crediting them for the sweeping win.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday hailed the NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections as "historic" and said it reflects the people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He also asserted that the coming years will be "golden years" for Bihar's development. "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, NDA has secured a historic victory in Bihar. This is the voice of the people. People of Bihar have voted for good governance and development. I am confident that the coming years will be the golden years in Bihar's development," Goyal told ANI in Visakhapatnam.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi Credits 'Mahila and Youth' for Win

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Bihar for the NDA's sweeping victory in the state and said it has given a new positive "MY formula"- Mahila and Youth. Addressing victory celebrations at the BJP headquarters here, PM Modi took a jibe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal and said that some parties in Bihar had created the appeasement formula of MY. "But today's victory has given a new positive MY formula, and that is Mahila and Youth. Today, Bihar is among those states of the country which have the highest number of youth, and this includes youth from every religion and every caste. Their desire, their aspiration and their dreams have completely destroyed the old communal MY formula of the Jungle Bai people," he said.

BJP-JD(U) Alliance a Defining Factor

.The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability. The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar.

As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election. It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)