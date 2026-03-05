A girl's charred body was found after a massive fire gutted over 50 shanties in Delhi's Rithala slum clusters. This is the second fatal fire in the same area within four months, with the blaze breaking out near the Rithala Metro Station.

A charred body of a girl was discovered and handed over to police following a massive fire in the Rithala slum clusters, Delhi Fire Services reported. The blaze, which broke out around 4:15 AM near Rithala Metro Station, gutted over 50 shanties, marking the second fatal fire in the area within four months.

Firefighting Efforts and Investigation

A rapid response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), with 15 fire tenders rushed to the scene to contain the flames. Officials confirmed that the fire was brought under control after some time of intense firefighting efforts. The incident occurred in the densely populated jhuggi (slum) area, often called Bengali Basti, located between the metro station and Delhi Jal Board premises. DFS officials stated that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Second Major Fire in Four Months

This marks the second major fire in Rithala slums within four months, highlighting persistent safety hazards in Delhi's informal settlements. In November last year, one person died after a massive fire broke out in the same vicinity.

Details of Previous Incident

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), firefighting and cooling operations were carried out to control the blaze. One body was recovered from the site, while another injured person, a child, was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. Delhi Fire Service officer SK Dua told ANI that a total of 29 fire tenders were pressed into service to control the flames. After hours of dousing operation, the blaze was brought under control. Fire tenders were sent to the spot, and the fire was declared to be of Medium category considering its intensity," Dua told ANI. (ANI)