Ahead of Bihar Assembly election 2025 vote counting, JD(U) is confident of a massive NDA win under Nitish Kumar, eyeing a repeat of 2010. In contrast, the RJD hopes for a change, with Tejashwi Yadav leading the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA Confident of Victory, Eyes 2010 Repeat

Ahead of the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election 2025, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that the result will be similar to that in 2010, where the NDA won 206 seats, with JD(U) sealing 115 constituencies and BJP winning on 91 seats. He said, "The public has given their mandate and voted for the NDA alliance under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. CM Nitish Kumar has brought Bihar to new heights of development. After feedback from party workers and workers in the alliance, we are confident that the results will be similar to those in 2010."

RJD Camp Hopeful for 'Change'

However, the mood in the RJD camp remains hopeful with party leaders claiming that exit poll predictions will be proven wrong. RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said, "We are with the hopes and expectations of Bihar. The State is heading towards a change. Everything will be clear after noon. Change, under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav and Mahagathbandhan."

Counting to Begin Amid Tight Security

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections will begin at 8 am. The security personnel arrived for their election duty at various places, including Patna, Gayaji and several other places. Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, who is contesting from the Lakhisarai assembly seat, also offered prayers at a temple.

Record Voter Turnout in Two Phases

The voting for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The overall polling percentage for the two phases was 66.91 per cent, the highest in the State since 1951, according to the Election Commission. The first phase saw a voter turnout of 65.06 per cent. The second phase of polling in Bihar saw a record voter turnout of 68.76 per cent.

Main Electoral Contest: NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

The main electoral contest in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance and Mahagathbandhan. The NDA consists of parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, meanwhile the Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal include Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj made its electoral debut in the Assembly polls.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. (ANI)