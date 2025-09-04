A jail in Bihar's Madhubani district turned into a wedding venue when an inmate, accused of sexually exploiting his widowed sister-in-law (elder brother's wife), tied the knot with her on Tuesday.

A jail in Bihar’s Madhubani district turned into an unlikely wedding venue when an inmate, accused of sexually exploiting his widowed sister-in-law, tied the knot with her inside the prison on Tuesday. The unusual ceremony took place under the watch of prison staff, who not only ensured smooth arrangements but also stood witness to the wedding. Inmates joined the celebrations as ‘baratis’ (groom’s party).

The accused had filed a bail plea before the Patna High Court. While granting the application, the court stated the lower court must first verify his marriage with the complainant before the bail bond could be accepted. Acting upon this directive, the inmate petitioned the local court for permission to solemnise the marriage.

Jail Superintendent Om Prakash Shanti Bhushan said on Wednesday, “The wedding was organised within the jail premises in compliance with the court order, and necessary arrangements for the ceremony were made.”

Advocate Gagan Dev Yadav, appearing for the accused, explained that the man’s elder brother — the woman’s husband — had passed away in 2022, after which the two grew closer and began living together. However, their relationship soured earlier this year, prompting the woman to lodge a complaint at the local Women’s police station on June 29, 2024, leading to the man’s judicial custody.

Subsequently, the accused sought bail from the Patna HC, which paved the way for Tuesday’s extraordinary turn of events. Following approval from Judge Syed Mohammad Fazlul Bari, the wedding was solemnised behind bars.