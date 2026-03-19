AK Antony urged K Sudhakaran to support the Congress's decisions to prevent a third LDF term in Kerala. He praised Sudhakaran's fight against the Marxist party. CPI(M)'s MV Govindan hit back, citing UDF's internal discord as a sign of weakness.

Antony Urges Sudhakaran to Prioritise Party Unity

Senior Congress leader AK Antony urged K Sudhakaran to stand by party decisions, stressing the need to prevent a third consecutive term for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the state. His remarks come amid internal discussion over leadership and candidate selection ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.

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"I had a detailed discussion with K Sudhakaran. He is someone who has fought against the Marxist party in Kannur, even risking his life," Antony said. He added that Sudhakaran must remain committed to the party line despite challenges. "I told him very clearly that under no circumstances should there be a situation that allows a third term for the Marxists to come to power. I requested him that, whatever difficulties he may face, he should stand by the party's decision," he said, urging party leaders to prioritise collective goals over differences.

Antony further noted, "A person like Sudhakaran, who has struggled and fought against the Marxist party at great personal risk, must endure any hardship and remain committed to the party line to ensure that a third term for the Marxist government does not happen."

CPI(M) Leader Attacks UDF Over Internal Discord

Earlier, CPI (M) State Secretary MV Govindan launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), alleging internal discord in its candidate selection process ahead of the Assembly elections, while backing a third term for the Left Democratic Front (LDF). He said the Opposition's early confidence has weakened due to unresolved issues within its own ranks "The Indian National Congress and the United Democratic Front had approached the upcoming election with a lot of confidence. They believed they would be able to put up a strong fight, especially based on their assessment of strength at the local body elections. However, with the candidate selection process, they have now realised that their problems lie within their own camp," Govindan said.

He pointed to delays in accommodating senior leader K Sudhakaran, stating, "It took them so long to decide on accommodating K Sudhakaran, and even now, reports suggest he continues to maintain a firm stand. This round of candidate selection will only deepen the crisis within the Congress."

Govindan asserted that the LDF is witnessing growing public acceptance, positioning itself strongly for a third consecutive term. "At a time when people across the state are strongly accepting the Left Democratic Front's journey towards a third consecutive term, it must be understood that this is not about any individual Chief Minister, minister, or MLA. A third term for the LDF is something that has become essential in Kerala's political context, as it is aimed at serving the people and continuing the development trajectory. In this election backdrop, the LDF will be able to achieve significant political gains and further strengthen its position among the people," he said.