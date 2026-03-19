Former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP ahead of Assam polls, set to contest from Dispur. He vowed to create jobs and work with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for the state's development. His son Prateek has withdrawn his Congress candidacy.

Former Lok Sabha MP and newly joined BJP member Pradyut Bordoloi on Thursday shed light on his plans for the development of Assam, ahead of the assembly elections, stating that he plans to create jobs and raise the standards of living of people. Speaking with ANI, Borodoloi, who will be contesting the elections from Dispur after he resigned from Congress and joined the BJP, lauded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that the two will collaboratively work for the development of the North-East. "... Himanta Biswa Sarma is a very accomplished and hardworking man. I will now be with him, with the clear interest that we should work together to take the state of Assam and the wider north-eastern region on the path of development, and raise the standard of living of our people. We will work to create jobs, generate employment, and increase income. That will be my endeavour...," he said.

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BJP Announces Candidate List

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced its first list of 88 candidates for Assam Assembly elections, fielding both former Congress prominent leaders, Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Kumar Borah. BJP has fielded Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.

Son Withdraws Congress Candidacy

Meanwhile, Prateek Bordoloi has withdrawn his candidacy from the Margherita assembly constituency after his father, and former party MP Pradyut Bordoloi, joined the BJP. In a letter addressed to the All India Congress Committee President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Prateek said that his continued candidacy will create confusion among the people and the party regarding his commitment after his father resigned from the party.

Assam Election Schedule

The developments come as Assam prepares for its Legislative Assembly elections. For all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.