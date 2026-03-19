A 20-year-old BSc student, Himabindu, tragically ended her life in Hyderabad's Meerpet area. She consumed poison, devastated by the sudden death of her adopted cat. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old girl took her own life by consuming poison following the sudden death of her adopted cat in Venkatadri Colony, Badagpet, within the Meerpet police station limits in Hyderabad. The police have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

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Police Launch Investigation

According to Shankar Kumar, Inspector of Meerpet Police Station, "A 20-year-old BSc student named Himabindu took her own life by consuming poison following the sudden death of her adopted cat yesterday. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and handed over to her parents. A case has been registered, and the matter is under investigation." (ANI)