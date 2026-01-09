A 35-year-old woman was beaten to death and four others were injured over accusations of witchcraft in Bihar’s Nawada district on Thursday.

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman was beaten to death and four others were injured over accusations of witchcraft in Bihar’s Nawada district on Thursday. A long-simmering dispute between two neighbouring families spiralled into the attack, police said.

The victim, identified as Kiran Devi, was allegedly targeted after a child from the neighbouring household fell ill. The child was taken to a doctor and diagnosed with a brain-related medical condition, but superstition took over reason.

Neighbours reportedly accused Kiran Devi of practising witchcraft and held her responsible for the child’s illness. According to the victim’s family, Mukesh Chaudhary, Mahendra Chaudhary, Natru Chaudhary and Shobha Devi, all relatives from the neighbouring family, allegedly attacked her with bricks, stones and iron rods.

Kiran Devi’s husband, Naresh Choudhary, was among the injured, along with three others who tried to intervene but were overpowered during the violent clash.

Police confirmed that an investigation is underway and further action would be taken.