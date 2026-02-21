TN Minister S Raghupathi exuded confidence in the DMK-led alliance winning 200 seats in the assembly elections. He also welcomed the DMDK joining the alliance and praised CM MK Stalin's leadership, asserting the coalition will treat all partners well.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Natural Resources S Raghupathi on Saturday exuded confidence that the DMK-led alliance would win the upcoming assembly elections with an even bigger majority, saying that they will secure 200 seats.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The state minister made the remarks while addressing reporters after inaugurating a drinking water improvement project worth Rs 10.32 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme (2022-23) at Annavasal Town Panchayat in Viralimali Assembly constituency of Pudukkottai district.

During the event, banners featuring AIADMK MLA and former Minister C Vijayabaskar were placed at the entrance of the venue, but were later removed.

DMK-DMDK alliance an 'alliance needed for Tamil Nadu'

Taking a swipe at the BJP over its remarks on the DMDK joining the DMK alliance, Raghupathi said comments that the late Vijayakanth would not forgive the move should be made only by his family members. "The BJP is not Vijayakanth's heir. If anyone has the right to speak about him, it is his successors. In 2016, when Vijayakanth was alive, there was a situation for the DMDK to align with the DMK, but it was diverted. Today, his wife, Premalatha Vijayakanth, has fulfilled that. His soul will bless and welcome this alliance. This is an alliance needed for Tamil Nadu," he said.

On PM Modi's visit

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the State, the Minister said, "If he comes with good schemes for Tamil Nadu, we will welcome him. Otherwise, it is for the people of Tamil Nadu to decide."

'Our alliance will only increase'

He asserted that the DMK-led alliance would not sideline any of its partners. "Our alliance will only increase, not decrease. We will not cut off anyone. We treat all alliance partners with friendship and respect. Ours will be a government for everyone," he said.

Praises CM Stalin's leadership

Praising Chief Minister MK Stalin, Raghupathi said that the CM has earned recognition across India for his political acumen and strategic leadership. The Minister claimed that several surveys were favourable to the DMK but added that the party relied more on its organisational work. "For this election, we have met each voter two or three times. Such an approach has not been seen in any election since 1952," he said.

Responds to BJP allegations, case against KN Nehru

Responding to allegations raised by BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, he said the DMK would respond only to evidence-based charges. On the registration of a case against Minister KN Nehru, Raghupathi said appropriate action had been taken following court directions and expressed confidence that no wrongdoing had been committed.

Details on women's entitlement scheme

He further said that financial assistance under the women's entitlement scheme had been provided to 1.31 crore eligible women, excluding financially well-off families. (ANI)