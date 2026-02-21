MNM chief Kamal Haasan is confident about the DMK-led alliance's "unity and purpose" for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. While he won't personally negotiate, he delegated the task as DMK forms a panel to discuss seat-sharing with its allies.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Saturday said that he is personally not participating in the negotiations between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the alliance parties, but expressed confidence in its "unity and purpose."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Haasan on Negotiations and Alliance Unity

His remarks come as the DMK constituted a committee to hold discussions with alliance parties regarding seat-sharing arrangements earlier today, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. Asserting optimism in successful talks on his behalf, Hassan did not reveal the number of constituencies MNM will be vouching for. "I am not involved in the negotiations; I have a responsibility. I am confident that they will carry out the negotiations on my behalf. I cannot say how many constituencies we will ask for. We will announce it at the appropriate time," Hassan said, adding that "the important thing in an alliance is unity and purpose, and that is clear to us," and attributing it to their reason for "moving forward towards the alliance."

On being asked about the reports that former Chief Minister O Paneerselvam might join the alliance, Hassan said that everyone committed to the victory of the state is welcome. "Everyone is welcome. Let Tamil Nadu succeed," he said.

Related Political Developments

Earlier on Saturday, Tamil Nadu MLA P Ayyappan, who is seen as part of former CM O Paneerselvam's camp, expressed his desire to see Chief Minister MK Stalin lead the state again following the next assembly polls and reflected on O Paneerselvam's well-wishes for Stalin.

DMK Forms Committee for Poll Preparations

Meanwhile, in a statement, DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan today announced that the party headquarters has set up a panel to conduct negotiations with its allies as part of early preparations for the upcoming polls.

The committee will be chaired by party Treasurer TR Baalu. Other members of the panel include Principal Secretary KN Nehru, Deputy General Secretaries Tiruchi Siva and A Raja, Organising Secretary RS Bharathi, and High-Level Executive Committee members EV Velu and MRK Panneerselvam.

The formation of the committee comes as the DMK begins groundwork for the 2026 Assembly elections. The panel is expected to engage with alliance partners to finalise seat allocations and strengthen coordination ahead of the polls. Further discussions with allies are likely to take place in the coming months as political activities gradually intensify in the state, the statement further read. (ANI)