The Patiala House Court remanded Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib to four-day Delhi Police custody in the AI Summit Protest case. Police claim he was the mastermind of a conspiracy involving national security and sovereignty.

The Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted four-day custody of the Indian Youth Congress President, Uday Bhanu Chib, to the Delhi Police in connection with the AI Summit Protest case.

The police said that Chib was the mastermind of the protest carried out by the four co-accused, who are also in police custody. This case involves national security, sovereignty and the integrity of the country. The police had earlier sought seven days' custody of the IYC President.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) granted the four-day custody after hearing the submissions of Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) and counsel for the accused Chib. "In view of the above discussion, the application of the IO is partly allowed. The accused Uday Bhanu Chib is remanded to police custody for a period of four (4) days commencing from today till 28.02.2026 (inclusive). On expiry of the said period, the IO shall produce the accused before the concerned court or the concerned Duty Magistrate, along with a detailed remand report," JMFC Ravi ordered.

The court said that in the facts of the present case, considering the nature of offences alleged and the request for police custody, it would be appropriate to expressly record the right of the accused to meet his counsel during interrogation without hampering the legitimate needs of investigation.

Police Allege Mastermind Role and Conspiracy

While seeking the remand, Delhi police said that Chib was the person who hatched the conspiracy. APP Atul Shrivastav submitted that Chib provided the logistics to protestors and that he was to be interrogated to identify other accused at Jammu, Amethi and other places.

Defence Slams Police Action, Opposes Remand

Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghosh and advocates Subhash Gulati and Rupesh Singh Bhadauria appeared for the IYC President. While opposing the remand prayer, Ghosh said that he was not on the run and was still in Delhi. Ghosh added that the police, who are recovering the T-Shirts, have made the entire system a laughing stock.

"This kind of action brings national shame," Ghosh said. Accused persons went there without arms, even without lathis and calling the protest riot-like is totally wrong, Ghosh added. "In a city where people are being murdered, the police are to recover the T-shirt. This is really a downfall," the senior advocate argued.

Gulati noted that the custody should not be granted in a mechanical manner and that Chib joined the investigation twice, not evading the police. Police have interrogated Chib for two days now about what they want to know from him.

"Chib doesn't know where the T-shirts were printed," counsel said. "If they want to know the name, police can ask the same without taking him into custody," the counsel added.

Heated Arguments Over Remand Justification

In rebuttal arguments, Delhi Police said that it is a case of unlawful assembly and criminal conspiracy. "The accused is the person who directed other accused persons as they were in contact with him," the police said.

Police argued that it is not a case of T-shirts but a case of conspiracy. "T-Shirts were printed in bulk. T-Shirts were to be worn by other people," the police said, adding that there was a common intention behind the protest.

Police also said that Chib is the mastermind, and others were provided logistics, maybe funds. When asked by the court why seven days' custody was required, the Delhi Police said that the other accused are in Jammu, Amethi, and Himachal; therefore, the remand is required.

Counsel for the accused rebutted, "What was the preparation by the accused for creating a riot-like situation?" to which Delhi Police said that to attract the offence of unlawful assembly, no different religious group was required. "If five or more people create mischief or other offences, it amounts to unlawful assembly," police added.

Police also said that there was an issue of national security, sovereignty and unity affected in this case. Counsel for the accused argued that the police should place on record the material before the court against the accused persons.

During the hearing, Counsel for the accused moved an application for the supply of a copy of the FIR. The court seeks a response from the Delhi police on the application, which will be heard today in the afternoon. (ANI)