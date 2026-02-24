The Kerala government passed the Nativity Card Bill in the Assembly amid an Opposition walkout. The government says the bill will help people prove their Kerala origin, while the UDF boycotted the session over the Sabarimala gold loss case.

The Kerala government on Tuesday passed the Nativity Card Bill in the Legislative Assembly, even as the Congress-led Opposition protested and staged a walkout from the House. The government said the new legislation will allow people to officially and proudly identify themselves as Keralites through a state-issued nativity card.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal described the passage of the Bill as a "historic moment", asserting that it aims to safeguard minority communities. He criticised the Congress-led UDF for staying away from the proceedings, claiming they intended to create controversy rather than engage in the legislative process. Alongside the Nativity Card Bill, the Assembly also cleared the Abkari (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Kerala Advocates' Clerks Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Kerala Advocates' Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Subject committee reports listed for the day were also taken up, and proposed amendments were accepted. All Bills were passed without discussion due to the Opposition's absence.

Opposition Boycott Over Sabarimala Row

The UDF had boycotted Tuesday's session over the ongoing row surrounding the Sabarimala gold loss case, during which the Nativity Card Bill was introduced in the absence of Opposition legislators.

Details of the Nativity Card Bill

The Nativity Card Bill gives legal backing to the state government's decision, approved in December 2025, to introduce a permanent, photo-embedded nativity card. The aim is to ensure that no individual faces difficulties in proving their Kerala origin or residence for official or administrative purposes.

Introducing the Bill on Monday, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said the legislation comes against the backdrop of the Centre implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act "unilaterally". He stated that the card would allow any Keralite, irrespective of where they currently live, to assert their Malayali identity with dignity.

The government clarified that the nativity card will follow the same criteria as the existing nativity certificate. A "native of Kerala" includes individuals born in the state, those with at least one ancestor born in Kerala, or those born outside the state while their parents were working elsewhere--provided they have not acquired foreign citizenship.

Political Reactions to the Bill

Last month, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that the initiative ensures no person has to struggle to prove their identity or place of residence. The announcement, however, drew criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which termed the initiative "dangerous separatist politics".