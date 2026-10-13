Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary chaired a 'Sahyog Karyakram', hearing 101 public grievances. He directed officials to ensure transparent and time-bound resolutions and set a March 2027 deadline for the 'Seva Sankalp' and 'Kayakalp' rural infrastructure campaign.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasized the government's commitment to good governance, stating that the objective of the 'Sahyog Shivir' is to ensure the transparent, fair, and time-bound resolution of public grievances, thereby ensuring public satisfaction.

CM Addresses Public Grievances Directly

The Chief Minister presided over a state-level 'Sahyog Karyakram' at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Tuesday, where he personally heard the grievances of 101 applicants from across the state.

Addressing the officials, CM Choudhary directed them to resolve pending issues with utmost sensitivity and promptness. "It is our duty to solve everyone's problems and ensure justice for them. Every officer and employee must provide full cooperation in the disposal of applications," he asserted.

During the session, cases related to the Revenue and Land Reforms, Education, Home, Rural Works, Health, Social Welfare, Urban Development and Housing, and Energy departments were taken up. The Chief Minister issued immediate directives to the respective District Magistrates (DMs) and departmental heads to resolve these matters within a stipulated timeframe. Several applicants expressed satisfaction after their long-pending issues were addressed on the spot.

Rural Infrastructure Overhaul Mandated

The Chief Minister set a firm deadline of March 31, 2027, for the completion of the 'Seva Sankalp' and 'Kayakalp' campaign. Under this initiative, he directed all DMs to ensure the repair, maintenance, and cleanliness of rural infrastructure, including government buildings, hospitals, school buildings, Anganwadi centers, health institutions, and roads in remote hamlets.

Focus on Basic Amenities in Schools

"Priority should be given to basic amenities in schools, such as painting, boundary walls, repairs, toilets, drinking water, and electricity," the CM noted. He further ordered the construction of additional classrooms and new buildings for schools and Anganwadi centers that are currently without proper facilities.

The meeting was attended by various state ministers, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Director General of Police Preeta Verma, and other senior officials. District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police from all districts participated in the proceedings via video conferencing. (ANI)

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