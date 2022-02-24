Bihar Budget 2022: Know when will it be presented; all about it

Bihar's upcoming budget is expected to increase by about 10% for the fiscal year 2022-23. Bihar's state budget will be presented in the legislature on February 28.

According to a proposal approved by the state cabinet at its meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, the budget session of the Bihar legislature will begin on February 25 and end on March 31.

After receiving the proposed size of income and expenditure for the upcoming fiscal year from all departments, the Finance Department has begun preparing the annual budget. A recent meeting with departmental officers and economic experts was also held in this regard.

Despite the third wave of Coronavirus in Bihar, the economy is not adversely affected. The budget could amount to Rs 2.40 lakh crores, depending on an increase in the state's share of central taxes, a four per cent loan limit, and income from various sources.

The National Health Mission is expected to receive Rs 1100 crore more in the coming fiscal year than in the previous year. Similarly, the state has high expectations from the Union Budget in other areas. The previous state budget was worth Rs 2.18 lakh crore. Preparations are being made for an increase of Rs 22,000 to 24,000 crores in this regard.

According to sources, the emphasis in this year's state budget will be on strengthening the health system and areas related to the development of half the population. Other initiatives will include the construction of new hospitals and the expansion of testing and treatment facilities for patients. At the same time, other topics for women's development are being considered, such as ease of preparation for school education and competitive examinations, making women self-sufficient, and so on

