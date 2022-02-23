  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan Budget 2022: Focus on healthcare, increase in health cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

    Gehlot has announced an increase in health cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per family in a year under the state government’s ambitious Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme launched last year.

    Rajasthan Budget 2022: Focus on healthcare, increase in health cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jaipur, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday presented his fourth Budget for the year 2022-23, with the main focus on healthcare and employment and also reintroduced the old pension scheme in the state.

    Presenting the Budget in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gehlot announced the implementation of the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. From next year, 100 days of employment will be available in urban areas on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for which a Rs 800 crore budget has been proposed.

    Gehlot has announced an increase in health cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per family in a year under the state government’s ambitious Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme launched last year. He also announced that IPD and OPD services will be free-of-cost in state-run hospitals.

    Also read: Rajasthan Budget 2022: 25 key announcements made by Ashok Gehlot

    “Like always, we have taken care of every section of the society in the budget. Management of the corona crisis in the state has been appreciated across the world,” the Chief Minister said.

    The Rajasthan government announced the implementation of the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. An 800-crore budget has been proposed for the scheme that will provide 100 days of employment in urban areas on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

    CM Gehlot also said that the employment will be extended to 125 days in MGNREGA instead of 100 days. The state government will bear the expenditure of Rs 700 crore, he said.

    Also read: Rajasthan Budget 2022 Live Updates: Pension scheme, CISF-type force and more

    He allocated Rs 5,000 crore for CM Krishak Saathi Yojna as opposed to Rs 2,000 crore in the last budget. The government will also open new agriculture colleges in the state, while Rs 600 crore is being allocated for organic farming.

    This year budget also proposed Rs 2,700 crore for the Rajasthan Micro Irrigation Mission, under which 5 lakh farmers will be benefitted.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indore Student gets bluetooth device surgically implanted in ear to cheat in MBBS exam gcw

    Indore: Student gets bluetooth device surgically implanted in ear to cheat in MBBS exam

    UP Election 2022 DyCM Maurya brands Opposition as goons tells voters to hurt them with votes gcw

    UP Election 2022: DyCM Maurya brands Opposition as goons, tells voters to 'hurt' them with votes

    Rajasthan Budget 2022-23: Key announcements made by Ashok Gehlot

    Rajasthan Budget 2022: 25 key announcements made by Ashok Gehlot

    Chandigarh faces blackout as electricity employees go on strike hospitals water supply hit gcw

    Chandigarh faces blackout as electricity employees go on strike; hospitals, water supply hit

    Russia-Ukraine crisis has its roots in post-Soviet politics: EAM Jaishankar-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine crisis has its roots in post-Soviet politics: EAM Jaishankar

    Recent Stories

    Shibani Dandekar ditches traditional lehenga Mehendi set goals for modern-day brides drb

    Shibani Dandekar ditches traditional lehenga, Mehendi; set goals for modern-day brides

    Bigg Boss Ultimate: Simbu to replace Kamal Haasan? Read this RCB

    Bigg Boss Ultimate: Simbu to replace Kamal Haasan? Read this

    Indore Student gets bluetooth device surgically implanted in ear to cheat in MBBS exam gcw

    Indore: Student gets bluetooth device surgically implanted in ear to cheat in MBBS exam

    Ukraine crisis: Donetsk, Luhansk applied officially to Russia for recognition of their independence-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: ‘Donetsk, Luhansk applied officially to Russia for recognition of their independence’

    Where is Poonam Pandey? Actress shows off her sexy side in this video RCB

    Where is Poonam Pandey? Actress shows off her sexy side in this video

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK headquarters in Chennai

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK HQ in Chennai

    Video Icon