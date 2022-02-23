Rajasthan Budget 2022: Focus on healthcare, increase in health cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Gehlot has announced an increase in health cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per family in a year under the state government’s ambitious Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme launched last year.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday presented his fourth Budget for the year 2022-23, with the main focus on healthcare and employment and also reintroduced the old pension scheme in the state.

Presenting the Budget in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gehlot announced the implementation of the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. From next year, 100 days of employment will be available in urban areas on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for which a Rs 800 crore budget has been proposed.

Gehlot has announced an increase in health cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per family in a year under the state government’s ambitious Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme launched last year. He also announced that IPD and OPD services will be free-of-cost in state-run hospitals.

“Like always, we have taken care of every section of the society in the budget. Management of the corona crisis in the state has been appreciated across the world,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Gehlot also said that the employment will be extended to 125 days in MGNREGA instead of 100 days. The state government will bear the expenditure of Rs 700 crore, he said.

He allocated Rs 5,000 crore for CM Krishak Saathi Yojna as opposed to Rs 2,000 crore in the last budget. The government will also open new agriculture colleges in the state, while Rs 600 crore is being allocated for organic farming.

This year budget also proposed Rs 2,700 crore for the Rajasthan Micro Irrigation Mission, under which 5 lakh farmers will be benefitted.