Bihar BJP's Sanjay Saraogi praised the EC for 'clean voting' that 'wiped out' the TMC in Bengal. He dismissed Mamata Banerjee's allegations of irregularities, who called the BJP's victory 'immoral' and the EC 'the BJP's commission'.

BJP, TMC Spar Over Bengal Election Fairness

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sanjay Saraogi on Tuesday praised the clean and fair voting process in the recent assembly elections, particularly highlighting the defeat of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal. He credited the Election Commission for ensuring smooth elections and dismissed claims by TMC, which alleged irregularities and voter suppression. Speaking to ANI in Patna, Saraogi said, "The people of Bengal are thanking the Election Commission. TMC people used to stop the public from voting... Clean voting took place, and TMC was wiped out. Why wasn't there vote theft in Tamil Nadu and Keralam?"

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His remark came after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP "looted" more than 100 seats and termed the Election Commission "the BJP's commission," calling the victory "immoral" and "illegal." She said she had complained to the Chief Officer and Manoj Agrawal, but no action was taken. She termed the conduct of the Election Commission, along with the deployment of Central Forces and the role of the Prime Minister and Home Minister, as illegal.

Assembly Election Results Overview

BJP created history a day earlier in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam. As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has secured 207 seats out of 294 seats in the Assembly, and the TMC won 80 seats. In Assam, BJP secured 82 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 64 by 18 seats, with its regional allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), each winning 10 seats. While the Congress, despite its alliance with five other parties, could only manage 19 seats.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay created a flutter in Tamil Nadu, as his party TVK won 108 seats in the assembly polls and pushed the two Dravadian parties to distant positions in terms of seats.

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) scored a massive victory in Keralam and the NR Congress (AINRC)-led alliance comfortably retained Puducherry. In Kerala, Congress won 63 seats on its own in the 140-member assembly. The CPI-M won 26 seats and CPI eight.