Bihar BJP Pays Tributes to Party Stalwarts

Homage to Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sanjay Saragoi on Wednesday paid tributes to former party leader Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha on his death anniversary, remembering his contribution to strengthening the party's organisational structure in Bihar. Speaking to reporters on the occasion, BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi said, "Today is the death anniversary of Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha. He was one of the architects of the organisation in the BJP and had mastery in election management."

Saraogi added that the party remembers Sinha's dedication and service, and paid homage to his role in building and guiding the organisation. Party leaders and workers also joined in offering their tributes to the late leader.

Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Earlier, on Thursday, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary, recalling his contributions to the country's development. Speaking to ANI, Saraogi said that Vajpayee not only made India a nuclear power but also formulated several schemes that became the backbone of the rural economy.

Furthermore, the BJP leader said that after Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following in the footsteps to carry forward the legacy of the nation.

Nitish Kumar Participates in Prakash Purb Celebrations

On Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar participated in religious programmes at the Takht Sri Harimandir Ji complex in Patna Sahib on the occasion of the 359th Prakash Purb of Dashmesh Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, offering prayers for peace, prosperity, and happiness in the state.

The Chief Minister paid obeisance at Takht Sri Harimandir Ji and Gurdwara Bal Leela Maeni as part of the commemorative events marking the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru.

"In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, 'On the 359th Prakash Purb of Dashmesh Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, I participated in the program held at Takht Sri Harimandir Ji complex, Patna Sahib. I paid obeisance at Takht Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, and Gurdwara Bal Leela Maeni, and prayed for happiness, peace, and prosperity in the state," the post read.