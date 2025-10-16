Janata Dal (United) has announced its second list of 44 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, completing its share of 101 seats under the NDA alliance. Earlier, the BJP released its second list of 12 candidates, taking its total to 83.

Patna (Bihar): The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday released its second list of 44 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. With this, the party has declared its candidates for all 101 seats allotted to it in the final seat-sharing distribution within the NDA.

The list names Dharendra Pratap Singh alias Rinku Singh for Valmikinagar, Sammridh Verma for Sikta, Vishal Shah for Narkatiya, Shalini Mishra for Kesariya, Shewta Gupta for Shivhar, and Nagendra Raut for Sursand, among several others.

Earlier, the JD(U) released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday. The party approved JDU state chief Umesh Khushwaha for Mahanar, Minister for Rural Development of Bihar, Shravan Kumar for Nalanda, Sunil Kumar for Bhore (SC), among others, for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, released its list of six candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2025.

Candidates from different districts

The party has announced six candidates across different districts for the state polls. According to the official release issued by State General Secretary Subhash Chandravanshi, Tittu has been fielded from the Basopatti constituency in Siwan district. From Madhubani, the candidate announced is Mayank Anand, while Alok Kumar Singh will contest from the Dinara constituency in Rohtas district.

The list also includes Prashant Kumar Paswan from Ujiarpur in Samastipur, Meenakshi from Sasaram in Rohtas, and another candidate named Tittu from Paroo in Muzaffarpur.

Prior to that, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 12 candidates for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, taking the total tally of declared candidates to 83 out of 101 seats allotted to the party in the final seat-sharing distribution within the NDA.

The ruling NDA decided its ticket distribution on Sunday. The BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (headed by Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

Polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes to follow on November 14.

