A first-year MBBS student from AIIMS Patna was found dead in his hostel room in Phulwari Sharif. Police launched a probe into the mysterious death, with forensic teams involved and a post-mortem planned to determine the cause.

Deceased Student Identified as Odisha Native

The student, identified as Yadavendra Shahu, was a resident of Odisha and stayed in the AIIMS Patna hostel room.

According to Sushil Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Phulwari Sharif, the incident came to light when the local police station received a call around 1 pm, stating that the student's room had not been opened since morning. His mobile phone was found ringing inside, raising suspicion.

Body Discovered in Presence of AIIMS Officials and Magistrate

The local police team reached the hostel immediately, and the door was opened in the presence of AIIMS administration officials and a magistrate. The body of the student was found lying on the bed.

"His body was found lying on the bed. He is a resident of Odisha. An investigation is being carried out. An enquiry is being prepared.

A post-mortem will be carried out. A witness will be found," SDPO Sushil Kumar further added.

Investigation Underway; FSL Team Collects Evidence

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to collect evidence from the scene, and the police have started an investigation into all possible aspects, including foul play, suicide, or medical condition.

The officials said that the student's family has been informed, and a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

Retired Health Official Shot in Separate Incident

Earlier in the day, in a shocking incident, Dr Tapeshwar Prasad, a retired official from the Health Department, was shot and seriously injured by unidentified assailants in Bihar.

The incident took place while he was returning from his agricultural field when three criminals riding an Apache motorcycle ambushed and opened fire on him.

According to initial reports, Dr Prasad sustained a gunshot wound to his jaw. After receiving emergency treatment at a local facility, he was referred to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya for further care. His condition remains critical.