HD Kumaraswamy wrote to CM DK Shivakumar requesting the meeting on the Bidadi Township project be moved from Vidhana Soudha to Bidadi. He stressed the importance of including affected farmers and villagers for a productive discussion on their concerns.

Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has written a counter letter to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, requesting that the proposed discussion on the Bidadi Township project be held at Bidadi on June 27 instead of at Vidhana Soudha on June 26.

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In a letter to Shivakumar dated June 22, 2026, Kumaraswamy acknowledged the CM's invitation for talks at 11 AM on June 26 at Vidhana Soudha, along with five representatives.

Kumaraswamy Cites Hardship to Farmers

Thanking him for the invitation, Kumaraswamy said the Bidadi Integrated Satellite Township project is causing hardship to farmers, villagers, and landholders in eight villages of Bidadi hobli in Ramanagara taluk and one village in Harohalli taluk. People in the area are facing several problems and uncertainties, and there is fear of loss of land and property, he noted.

Kumaraswamy suggested that holding the meeting at a suitable public venue in Bidadi or Bairamangala would be appropriate, as these areas are directly affected by the project. He said participation by affected farmers, villagers, farm labourers, women farmers engaged in cottage industries, small traders, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders from these locations would allow for an open discussion and help find solutions to their problems. He clarified that he has no personal interest in the planning or implementation of the project. He added that without inviting and involving affected farmers, villagers, and landholders in the proposed meeting at Vidhana Soudha, the talks would not be productive.

Shivakumar's Invitation and Response

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wrote to Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, inviting him for a discussion on the Bidadi Township project. In a letter dated June 22, 2026, from Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said he is willing to hold talks regarding the Bidadi Township project initiated by Kumaraswamy. He has requested Kumaraswamy and five of his representatives to come to the CM's office at Vidhana Soudha at 11:00 AM on June 26, 2026. "Regarding the Bidadi Township project initiated by you, I am willing to discuss it with you. I request you to come to my office at Vidhana Soudha on 26.06.2026 at 11:00 AM along with five of your representatives," the letter reads.

Meanwhile, on the JDS uproar on this issue, DK Shivakumar said the Janata Dal (Secular) should raise the Bidadi Township issue in the Assembly on behalf of HD Kumaraswamy, and the government would respond. Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said, "Let the JDS members discuss the Bidadi Township issue in the session on behalf of HD Kumaraswamy. We will give a reply."

Responding to a question on Kumaraswamy challenging him to a debate at Bairamangala, the CM said, "I won't say anything now. I had called for a debate earlier itself, but he did not come. Let him get it discussed in the upcoming session through his party members and other experienced politicians." When asked about Kumaraswamy releasing documents, Shivakumar replied, "I wish him all the best."

Political Row Escalates with Protests

Earlier on Sunday, amid the ongoing political row over the Bidadi township project in Karnataka, Youth Wing president of JD(S) Nikhil Kumaraswamy held a padayatra in Bidadi against the state government over land acquisition for the township.

The row erupted in May after Shivakumar accepted a challenge from Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy for a public debate regarding the Bidadi township project. The Janata Dal (Secular) party opposed the development, alleging it is driven by a land mafia operating under political patronage. (ANI)