BJP's BY Vijayendra hit out at CM D.K. Shivakumar over the Bidadi Township issue, accusing him of playing 'double games' with farmers. He demanded the project's immediate withdrawal and announced a major protest in Bengaluru on Friday, July 17.

'Conspiracy to Hit Farmers' Stomach'

BJP State President BY Vijayendra on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the Bidadi Township issue, accusing him of playing "double games" with farmers and demanding that the project be withdrawn immediately. Speaking in Koppal, Vijayendra said, "The CM is indulging in arrogance and drama over the Bidadi issue. This double game should be stopped immediately. The CM should not play with the lives of farmers." The remarks come amid continued opposition from farmers to the Karnataka government's proposed township project in Bidadi, with protesters expressing concerns over the acquisition of agricultural land and its impact on their livelihoods.

Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government was targeting farmers to please its high command. "To fill the stomach of the Congress party's high command, there is a conspiracy and plot to hit at the stomach of farmers. The BJP party condemns this," he said.

Vijayendra Questions Rahul Gandhi's Silence

He further targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking where he was now. "Earlier, Rahul Gandhi shed crocodile tears over farmers. Where is Rahul Gandhi today? I urge him -- your own government is in power in the state. Due to the CM's stubbornness, atrocities are being committed against farmers of Bidadi and surrounding areas. The CM is doing work that is like setting fire to their livelihood. Rahul Gandhi should come forward to protect the farmers," Vijayendra demanded.

'Unforgivable Crime': Vijayendra on Alleged Threats

The BJP leader questioned the government's decision to form a three-member committee. "What great purpose will this committee serve? Instead of a committee, the CM should directly declare that land will not be taken. On one side, the CM is acting deceitfully and saying the land will not be forcibly acquired. On the other side, farmers are alleging that goons are being sent at night to threaten them. This is an unforgivable crime," he said.

Vijayendra said farmers had approached the BJP seeking protection. "If you face the anger of farmers, no matter how strong your government is, it will not spare you without taking a toll," he warned.

BJP Announces Major Agitation

Announcing a major agitation, Vijayendra said the BJP will hold a massive protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday, July 17. "We demand that the CM withdraw from the Bidadi Township project. We also demand that cases filed against farmers be withdrawn," he said.

The Bidadi Township project has triggered widespread protests from farmers in Ramanagara district, who alleged that their land is being targeted for acquisition despite government assurances. (ANI)