Bid to curb corruption: Kerala Revenue Department launches portal to address public's complaints

Kerala's Revenue Department on Thursday (June 15) launched a portal for the public to report corruption in the department. Revenue Minister K Ranjan said that a state-level nodal officer will review the complaint and forward it to concerned officers.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Revenue Department of the Kerala government on Thursday opened a platform for people to report corruption in the department.

Revenue Minister K. Ranjan stated that the platform will allow users to file complaints and that the identity of those filing them would remain anonymous.

Also read: Kerala revenue inspector caught red-handed while taking bribe; Here's how

By calling 1800 425 5255, people can report instances of bribery and other corruption-related behaviour to the revenue department.

"A committee was formed to carry out various tasks. Every month, there will be an inspection. Two villages will be subject to inspections by the authorities, who include the deputy collector and the minister of revenue. People can contact the department via a toll-free number or the portal if any corruption is found," the Minister said.

Following the portal's launch, the Revenue Minister stated that a state-level nodal officer will review the complaint and send it on to the appropriate officers for further action.

The Minister added that numerous initiatives have been launched to rid the revenue department of corruption.

Following the recent arrest of a revenue official from the district of Palakkad for receiving bribes, the revenue department has taken action to combat corruption within the department.

Also read: CGST officer held while taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Kerala