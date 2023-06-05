Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala revenue inspector caught red-handed while taking bribe; Here's how

    A revenue inspector from the Thrissur Corporation's Koorkencherry zone office was caught taking a bribe by the Vigilance department. The Thrissur Vigilance detained Revenue Inspector Nadirsha as he was collecting a Rs. 2000 bribe. 
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 7:39 PM IST

    Recently, there have been reports of an increase in the state's bribery cases involving public officials. In the most recent incident, the complainant, a local of Koorkenchery Panamukku, went to the office to request a change in the ownership rights of the house that was previously in the name of his mother and sister.

    On the 24th of last month, the application was delivered to the Thrissur Corporation's Koorkenchery zone office. After then, Revenue Inspector Nadirsha visited the home on June 3 to do a spot check. The applicant's mother paid the auto fare because he wasn't there. Then Nadirsha left and came back, calling the complainant and demanding a bribe of Rs. 2000 in addition to the auto fee. He also asked to hand over the cash to the office in the afternoon. 

    The Thrissur Vigilance DY SP CG Jim Paul was notified of this information by the complainant, and the vigilance team under his leadership set up a trap. The vigilance squad at around 2.40 pm found Nadirsha collecting a bribe of Rs. 2000 from the complainant at Koorkenchery Zonal Office. The arrested suspect will appear before the Thrissur Vigilance Court.

    Apart from DySP Jim Paul, police sub-inspectors Phipeter and Jayakumar, police assistant sub-inspectors Baiju, police officers Vibish, Saijusoman, Ranjith, Sibin, Sandhya, Ganesh, Arun, Sudheesh and drivers Biju and AB Thomas were also present in the vigilance team.  

    Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham IPS appealed to the public to inform the public on the toll-free number 1064 or 8592900900 or WhatsApp 9447789100 if they get any information about bribery or corruption.

