A policeman and his colleague in Bhopal have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl. The incident occurred on July 22, and a complaint was filed the next day, leading to their immediate custody under the POCSO and SC/ST Acts.

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh's capital, a policeman allegedly raped a minor girl on July 22 under the jurisdiction of the Jahangirabad Police Station, with the assistance of a fellow officer, officials said on Friday.

Complaint Filed, Accused Arrested

The matter came to light after the victim filed a complaint on July 23. According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP) Shailendra Singh Chauhan, the victim stated that two men associated with the police department forced her into a car and took her to a location where one of them sexually assaulted her.

Chauhan told ANI, "A complainant approached the police station on July 23 and informed that two persons took her in a car to a place and both persons are associated with the police department. After taking her there, one of them raped her."

"The complainant told police that the incident took place on July 22 and that she lodged the complaint the following day. As soon as the matter came to the notice of the police, a case was registered under relevant sections and both the accused persons have been rounded up," the officer added.

Following the complaint, authorities promptly registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Both accused personnel have been taken into custody. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway, police said.