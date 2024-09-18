MP SHOCKER! 3-year-old girl raped by school teacher in Bhopal; principal says 'was not aware of incident'

In a shocking turn of events, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The accused identified as Qasim Rehan used to work in the IT department of the same school. Police launched an investigation and reached the school to gather further information on the incident.

Shockingly, the principal of the school where the incident took place denied any information about the crime. Talking to the media, the school principal Swati said that she came to know about the incident only when two sub-inspectors (SI) of the city police came to her as part of investigation.

"I did not have the information earlier. I only got to know about the incident when cops from the department reached out to me. The name of the accused is Qasim Rehan, he used to work in the IT department in our school and used to look after computers, CCTV cameras..." Swati said.

The disturbing incident has raised question about child safety in schools and also sparked outrage online, with the users demanding strict action against the accused.

