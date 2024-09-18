Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP SHOCKER! 3-year-old girl raped by school teacher in Bhopal; principal says 'was not aware of incident'

    In a shocking turn of events, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

    Bhopal SHOCKER! 3-year-old girl raped by school teacher in MP; principal says 'was not aware of incident' shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 2:27 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The accused identified as Qasim Rehan used to work in the IT department of the same school. Police launched an investigation and reached the school to gather further information on the incident.

    Shockingly, the principal of the school where the incident took place denied any information about the crime. Talking to the media, the school principal Swati said that she came to know about the incident only when two sub-inspectors (SI) of the city police came to her as part of investigation.

    "I did not have the information earlier. I only got to know about the incident when cops from the department reached out to me. The name of the accused is Qasim Rehan, he used to work in the IT department in our school and used to look after computers, CCTV cameras..." Swati said.

    Also read: Maharashtra HORROR! 9-year-old raped in front of younger sister, given Rs 20 to keep mum; accused absconding

    The disturbing incident has raised question about child safety in schools and also sparked outrage online, with the users demanding strict action against the accused.

    Take a look at reactions

     

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING: Cabinet approves Venus Orbiter Mission; expansion of Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4 missions shk

    BREAKING: Cabinet approves Venus Orbiter Mission; expansion of Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4 missions

    Mahadayi project issue to be raised in National Wildlife board meeting Water supply to 3 Karnataka districts at stake vkp

    Mahadayi project issue to be raised in National Wildlife board meeting; Water crisis in North K'taka continues

    Kerala Assembly's 12th session to commence on October 4 2024 anr

    Kerala Assembly's 12th session to commence on October 4

    Indians go back Kashmiri tricked into joining Russian Army credits PM Modi-Putin meet for safe return home snt

    'Indians go back': Kashmiri tricked into joining Russian Army credits PM Modi-Putin meet for safe return home

    Centre clears 'One Nation, One Election' proposal to be introduced in Winter Session gcw

    Modi Cabinet clears 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, bill to be introduced in Winter Session

    Recent Stories

    Top 10 largest diamonds that dazzled the world gcw

    Top 10 largest diamonds that dazzled the world

    'Paise Yeh Log Double...': Archana Puran Singh opens up about earning less than Kapil Sharma show cast RTM

    'Paise Yeh Log Double...': Archana Puran Singh opens up about earning less than Kapil Sharma show cast

    Be Aware: Overusing sleeping pills can heighten risk of death NTI

    Be Aware: Overusing sleeping pills can heighten risk of death

    Why did Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan divorce? Zayed Khan shares SHOCKING deets ATG

    Why did Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan divorce? Zayed Khan shares SHOCKING deets

    BREAKING: Cabinet approves Venus Orbiter Mission; expansion of Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4 missions shk

    BREAKING: Cabinet approves Venus Orbiter Mission; expansion of Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4 missions

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon