    Maharashtra HORROR! 9-year-old raped in front of younger sister, given Rs 20 to keep mum; accused absconding

    In a shocking turn of events, a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Maharashtra's Pardi area on Sunday. The accused, who is yet to be identified, allegedly committed the crime in the presence of victim's five-year-old sister and offered her Rs 20 to keep mum.

    Maharashtra HORROR! 9-year-old raped in front of younger sister, given Rs 20 to keep mum; accused absconding shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Maharashtra's Pardi area on Sunday. The accused, who is yet to be identified, allegedly committed the crime in the presence of victim's five-year-old sister and offered her Rs 20 to keep mum. The horrific incident unfolded at around 4 pm when the two sisters were alone at their home as their parents — both daily wagers — were away at work.

    The incident came to light after the survivor narrated her ordeal to her parents when they returned from work. The parents rushed to Pardi police station where the cops sent her for medical examination. The examination confirmed rape, and the minor had blood stains on her undergarments.

    According to a report by Times Of India (TOI), the family, which hails from Gondia, had gone back to their native place some years ago after the survivor’s father met with an accident. The family returned to Nagpur around three months ago.

    Based on the inputs by the 5-year-old girl, the cops believe that the suspect was a Marathi-speaking man with a ‘tilak’ on forehead who was reportedly aware that the girls stayed alone during the day. He was perhaps someone familiar with the family.

    The accused, who entered the sisters’ rented home on the pretext of asking whether the parents were at home, hurriedly left after she raised an alarm to foil his initial attempts to sexually violate her.

    Police are trying to hunt for clues to catch the accused. CP Ravinder Singal is learnt to be monitoring the case, TOI sources said.

