CM Mohan Yadav, at Bhopal's Global Skills Park, highlighted its role in skilling youth for jobs. He announced the government's plan to expand the institute's training capacity from the current 2,000 students to 10,000 in the near future.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday attended the orientation programme at the Sant Shiromani Ravidas Global Skills Park in Bhopal, asserting that the institute is playing key role in equipping youth with skills to meet the growing demand for skilled manpower in state, nation and abroad. CM Yadav also stressed that the state government was working to expand the institute's training capacity to 10,000 students.

"Today, we attended the orientation programme for the new batch of students at the Global Skills Park established in the name of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Ji. I am pleased that as the country is progressing in all sectors under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Madhya Pradesh government is also continuously moving forward in the fields of industry and investment. Our children should fulfil the requirements of industries at every place, whether in our state, the country or abroad. From this perspective, this institution is playing a very important role," CM Yadav said.

Govt to Expand Training Capacity to 10,000 Students

The Chief Minister said that companies involved in placements have expressed satisfaction with the training provided at the institute and encouraged the government to expand the initiative further. "We also interacted with many companies involved in placements here, and all of them are satisfied and have asked us to expand this work further. Our effort is to increase the number of students being trained here from around 2,000 at present to 10,000 in the coming time," he said.

The Chief Minister further said the government would continue efforts to expand the institute in line with the growing demand for skilled manpower across various sectors. During the programme, the Chief Minister also paid floral tribute to Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj at his statue and planted a sapling on the campus, giving a message of environmental conservation. (ANI)