Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said India's plan to acquire 114 Rafale jets is likely to be completed by this fiscal year-end with higher indigenisation. The LCA Mk2 trials are set for next year and the AMCA program is moving forward.

India’s plans to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets is moving ahead with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stating on Thursday that the project is likely to be completed by the end of this financial year. The Indian side is looking for a higher level of indigenisation and integration of Indian weapons in it.

Speaking to ANI, the Defence Secretary said: “They had agreed to integrate Indian weapons even in the already contracted Rafale Marines that we had bought. In this case, of course, we are going one step ahead, in the sense that it's a buy-and-make programme, with the bulk of the aircraft to be assembled in India, with significant levels of indigenisation and integration of Indian systems and weapons.” He was asked about the integration of Indian weapons on the aircraft.

Defence Secretary confirmed that the bids submitted under the request for proposal (RFP) stage are undergoing formal assessment. He added, “They have given their bids, and these are being evaluated. After that, we'll start taking it up. We should be able to reach some conclusion in that procurement cycle before the end of this year."

LCA Mk2 Project and Domestic Aviation

The Ministry of Defence is maintaining strict timelines for domestic aviation programs. The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk2 project is moving toward initial flight trials next year under a public-private partnership framework.

Defence Secretary said, “As of now, the LCA Mk2 is still on, with the first flight scheduled for the middle of next year. Let the prototypes come and let the Air Force evaluate them, and thereafter, we will see. I think initially that the requirement that they had projected was for 120 Mk2 aircraft. But let them deliver the prototypes, let them be evaluated, and we'll see thereafter..."

"For LCA, or for Tejas Mk2, LCA Mk2, we should follow a process of spiral development, upgrade it, and develop it within the existing public-sector ecosystem, HAL, which, incidentally, is increasingly using a lot of private-sector support to make not only the sub-assemblies but also some of the larger components, including fuselages. They have brought in a private-sector production line for some of these things as well. It will be public-sector-led, in all probability, but significant involvement of the Indian private industry and the MSME sector is, in any case, built into this programme as well"

Focus on Indigenous AMCA Programme

Singh further emphasised on AMCA and said it has reached a stage where Requests for Proposals (RFP) have been invited from the shortlisted vendors. He said, "As of now, we haven't gone, or we haven't taken a decision, to go in for any global or outside fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme. Our programme is AMCA, and AMCA has reached a stage where Requests for Proposals (RFP) have been invited from the shortlisted vendors. They've sought more time because of the complexity and the fact that they are also getting into this space for the first time. We are going to give them some more time. But my understanding is that this is our programme, and we are putting all our eggs in this basket as of now." (ANI)