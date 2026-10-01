Pinarayi Vijayan accuses the Youth Congress of a planned attack on SFI activists to divert attention from government failures. He also slammed the Keralam Police for its partisan conduct and brutality during the clash in Thiruvananthapuram.

'Planned act of violence to divert attention' In a post on Facebook, Vijayan wrote, "The real target of the torchlight march organised by the Youth Congress last night, ostensibly against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Sangh Parivar, was the University hostel and the SFI. This was a planned act of violence staged to appease the RSS and divert public attention from the failures of the state government."Vijayan alleged that the protest was organised to cover up the embarrassment caused after the Chief Minister intervened and had the Sports Minister withdraw a social media post sharing a video of a black-flag protest against Amit Shah. He also alleged that the government was failing to address issues including the power crisis, shortage of medicines in hospitals, sponsored trips, saffronisation of the education sector and delay in flood relief."The government has no answers to the pressing issues faced by the people, including the severe power crisis, shortage of medicines in hospitals, questions surrounding sponsored trips, the saffronisation of the education sector and the delay in flood relief," Vijayan said. Details of the Clash On the clash, Vijayan said the power supply went off when the Youth Congress march began and students at the University hostel were protesting against power restrictions."Is it the Youth Congress’s position that those who protest when the power goes out should be physically attacked? If so, this can only be seen as a challenge to the people of Kerala, who are protesting against the return of power cuts after a decade," he said.Vijayan also alleged that SFI activists were targeted despite the Youth Congress protest being against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar."If the protest was genuinely aimed at Gyanesh Kumar, why was there any need to throw flaming torches into the University hostel? Students were brutally attacked, and Youth Congress workers even stopped an ambulance carrying the injured, showing a complete lack of humanity," he alleged. Vijayan slams police for 'partisan conduct' Vijayan further criticised the Keralam Police over its handling of the incident, alleging partisan conduct and brutality. He claimed that police entered the hostel and assaulted students, and alleged that the SFI state secretary was also assaulted when he intervened at the request of the police. He demanded strict disciplinary action against police personnel allegedly involved in the violence, particularly the Cantonment CI and SI."The Chief Minister and the Home Minister must answer for the Youth Congress violence against SFI activists and the brutality of the police. The democratic rights of students must be protected on campuses across Kerala," Vijayan said."If the intention is to give the police and Youth Congress goons a free hand to suppress dissent, the government will have to face a strong people’s protest," he said.His remarks came a day after Youth Congress and SFI activists clashed near the University Men's Hostel in the Palayam area during a Youth Congress protest march. CPI(M) MLA criticises police action Further, CPI(M) MLA PA Muhammad Riyas criticised the police action at the university hostel during the clash between Youth Congress and SFI activists, calling for action against personnel who allegedly violated rules. He questioned how a protest against the Election Commission turned into a confrontation with SFI activists."Police entered the university hostel last night, violating all rules. Action should be taken against the police who acted illegally. How did the protest against the Election Commission turn into a protest against the SFI? It is a serious matter that a minister himself led the violence. Public protests are natural when there is a power cut. People cannot be told not to protest. If the power goes out, students in the hostel will react. The solution is not to throw flaming torches at the students," Riyas told reporters. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday accused the Youth Congress of deliberately targeting SFI activists during a march in Thiruvananthapuram, alleging that the incident was aimed at diverting public attention from the state government's failures.He alleged that the Youth Congress march, ostensibly organised against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Sangh Parivar, was actually aimed at the University hostel and SFI activists.In a post on Facebook, Vijayan wrote, "The real target of the torchlight march organised by the Youth Congress last night, ostensibly against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Sangh Parivar, was the University hostel and the SFI. This was a planned act of violence staged to appease the RSS and divert public attention from the failures of the state government."Vijayan alleged that the protest was organised to cover up the embarrassment caused after the Chief Minister intervened and had the Sports Minister withdraw a social media post sharing a video of a black-flag protest against Amit Shah. He also alleged that the government was failing to address issues including the power crisis, shortage of medicines in hospitals, sponsored trips, saffronisation of the education sector and delay in flood relief."The government has no answers to the pressing issues faced by the people, including the severe power crisis, shortage of medicines in hospitals, questions surrounding sponsored trips, the saffronisation of the education sector and the delay in flood relief," Vijayan said.On the clash, Vijayan said the power supply went off when the Youth Congress march began and students at the University hostel were protesting against power restrictions."Is it the Youth Congress’s position that those who protest when the power goes out should be physically attacked? If so, this can only be seen as a challenge to the people of Kerala, who are protesting against the return of power cuts after a decade," he said.Vijayan also alleged that SFI activists were targeted despite the Youth Congress protest being against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar."If the protest was genuinely aimed at Gyanesh Kumar, why was there any need to throw flaming torches into the University hostel? Students were brutally attacked, and Youth Congress workers even stopped an ambulance carrying the injured, showing a complete lack of humanity," he alleged.Vijayan further criticised the Keralam Police over its handling of the incident, alleging partisan conduct and brutality. He claimed that police entered the hostel and assaulted students, and alleged that the SFI state secretary was also assaulted when he intervened at the request of the police. He demanded strict disciplinary action against police personnel allegedly involved in the violence, particularly the Cantonment CI and SI."The Chief Minister and the Home Minister must answer for the Youth Congress violence against SFI activists and the brutality of the police. The democratic rights of students must be protected on campuses across Kerala," Vijayan said."If the intention is to give the police and Youth Congress goons a free hand to suppress dissent, the government will have to face a strong people’s protest," he said.His remarks came a day after Youth Congress and SFI activists clashed near the University Men's Hostel in the Palayam area during a Youth Congress protest march.Further, CPI(M) MLA PA Muhammad Riyas criticised the police action at the university hostel during the clash between Youth Congress and SFI activists, calling for action against personnel who allegedly violated rules. He questioned how a protest against the Election Commission turned into a confrontation with SFI activists."Police entered the university hostel last night, violating all rules. Action should be taken against the police who acted illegally. How did the protest against the Election Commission turn into a protest against the SFI? It is a serious matter that a minister himself led the violence. Public protests are natural when there is a power cut. People cannot be told not to protest. If the power goes out, students in the hostel will react. The solution is not to throw flaming torches at the students," Riyas told reporters. (ANI)