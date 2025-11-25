MP CM Mohan Yadav launched three projects in Bhopal worth Rs 194 crore, including a new school, a sports stadium, and AMRUT 2.0 infra works. He also announced a new stadium, a Dussehra ground, and a new police station for the state capital.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday dedicated three major projects worth Rs 194 crore to the people of Bhopal and announced plans to develop a stadium, a new Dussehra ground and a new police station in the state capital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Inaugurated Projects and Their Impact

The three projects include the inauguration of the newly constructed Sandipani School in Katara-Barrai worth Rs 29 crores, the opening of the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Multi-Sports Stadium in Kolar worth around Rs 10 crores, and the launch of infrastructure works under AMRUT 2.0 worth Rs 155 crores.

AMRUT 2.0 Project Details

According to an official release, works under the Rs 155 crore AMRUT 2.0 project, which includes a 700-kilometre sewage network, nine sewage treatment plants with a total capacity of 171 MLD (Million Liters per Day), and 1.21 lakh domestic sewage connections. The project will be executed in four packages and, upon completion, will expand Bhopal's sewage network coverage by 60% and meet 85% of the city's projected treatment requirements for 2040. Approximately 700,000 residents will directly benefit, and the project is slated for completion within three years.

CM's Vision for Development

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yadav said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is continuously working for the welfare of the poor, farmers, women and youth. In line with the PM's inspiration and vision for a developed India by 2047, Madhya Pradesh is contributing through ongoing development and good governance initiatives."

Future Development Plans Announced

The Chief Minister also announced a stadium named after Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, to be built in Katara-Barrai (Ward No. 85). Additionally, there are plans for a new Dussehra ground on 16 acres in Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Nagar and a new police station in Kajlikheda for improved law and order. "The government is taking strict action against troublemakers and will construct seven grand gateways on Bhopal's main roads named after great personalities. The Bhoomi Poojan for the grand Vikramaditya Gate on the Indore-Sehore road will be performed soon, along with a gateway dedicated to Raja Bhoj in Bhopal," he added.

Minister Highlights Comprehensive Development

On the other hand, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang highlighted the comprehensive development stream in Madhya Pradesh under CM Yadav's leadership, with balanced emphasis on infrastructure, school education and sports. The Kolar region is set to benefit from the new sports complex and Sandipani School, along with over Rs 155 crore in new sewage line infrastructure. (ANI)