    Bhopal: FIR registered against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for remark about Goddess Kaali

    Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered a case against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over her remark about Goddess Kaali. 

    Bhopal FIR registered against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for remark about Goddess Kaali snt
    Bhopal, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 3:12 PM IST

    Police in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday registered a case against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over her remark about Goddess Kaali. An official said that the crime branch registered the First Information Report (FIR) in the state capital Bhopal under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (outraging religious feelings). 

    "Moitra's statement has hurt the religious feelings of Hindus. We will not tolerate disrespect to any Hindu Gods and Goddesses at any cost," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. 

    Also read: Mahua Moitra unfollows TMC on Twitter after party condemns remarks on Goddess Kaali

    Moitra stirred a controversy with her remarks that she has every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kaali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess", as every person has the right to worship god and goddess in his or her own way. While the BJP severely criticised her, her party, TMC, distanced itself from the comment and condemned it.

    While taking part in India Today Conclave East held in Kolkata, the Krishnanagar MP said it is up to individuals how they view their gods. "If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god. Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous," she said. 

    Moitra said that people have the right to imagine their gods or goddess in the way they want. "For me, Goddess Kaali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kaali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kaali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kaali in that way; that is my freedom," she said. 

    Also read: Kaali poster row: Aga Khan Museum regrets causing offence to Hindus; removes documentary presentation

    Moitra said this when asked about a film that had courted controversy after it had put up posters showing Goddess Kaali smoking. Moitra said, "I have the freedom to do it (envision a meat-eating goddess) as much as you have the freedom to worship your god as vegetarian and white-clothed." After her comments went viral, Moitra issued a clarification attacking the Sangh Parivar. 

    "To all you sanghis - lying will NOT make you better hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kaali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara," she tweeted. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2022, 3:12 PM IST
