The Indore Bench of the MP High Court has concluded the hearing in the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque dispute and reserved its decision. The proceedings lasted nearly 25 days, with the court hearing all parties, including the ASI.

The hearing in the long-running Bhojshala Complex-Kamal Maula Mosque dispute case before Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court concluded on Tuesday after nearly 25 days of regular proceedings and the court reserved its decision following final arguments.

A division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi were hearing the matter regularly from April 6 and heard all the parties concerned, including, petitioners, respondents, interveners and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

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Hearing Lasted Nearly 60 Hours

"Since April 6, 2026, regular hearings have been taking place in the matter and the case has been heard for nearly 25 days. During this period, the court heard all parties which include petitioners, respondents, interveners and the ASI for around 60 hours. After hearing all sides, the proceedings in the matter concluded today," said Shreesh Dubey, Lawyer of Bhoj Utsav Samiti.

He also said that the counsel representing the ASI responded to all the deficiencies pointed out in the ASI survey and the questions raised over it. "The final argument in the matter has now concluded, and the next hearing will be for the judgement. I believe the verdict will come after the court vacation," Dubey said.

ASI Defends Survey Report

On the other hand, counsel for ASI, Aviral Khare said that during the final argument, they responded to all the objections that were raised regarding the ASI survey report.

"We informed the court that the survey conducted at Bhojshala complex was carried out strictly in accordance with the court's directions and with complete impartiality and transparency. The ASI survey report runs into more than 2,000 pages and contains detailed descriptions of every aspect, including the methods used, the court's directions, how and where the survey was conducted, what findings were made at various locations, and the conclusions drawn by the ASI after analytical study and investigation," Khare said.

He added that final arguments from all parties were concluded on Tuesday and the court has reserved the matter for its decision. No further arguments will take place in the case now; only the judgement remains, which the court will pronounce in due course.

Background of the Dispute

For Hindus, the Bhojshala complex, situated in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while for Muslims, it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque. According to an arrangement in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays from sunrise to sunset, while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays from 1 pm to 3 pm. (ANI)