Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday mourned the loss of seven lives in a "tragic" fire at a chemical factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. While extending condolences, the Union Home Minister said the local administration is providing all possible medical facilities to the injured and prayed for their swift recovery.

"The accident that occurred in the chemical factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, is extremely tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. The local administration is providing all possible medical facilities to the injured. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," said Union Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences over the loss of lives in the Bhiwadi fire incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "The fire mishap in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," PM Modi said as per an 'X' post from the Prime Minister's office.

At least 7 people were burned to death in a fire that broke out in a chemical factory in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district today, officials said.

Political Reactions Emerge in Rajasthan

Congress Criticises Govt Over Recurring Accidents

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra said such incidents have become common under the present government, pointing out a similar previous accident in Ajmer, where 16 people were killed in a chemical tanker explosion. "In the district of Khairthal-Tijara, in Bhiwadi, a chemical factory caught fire and killed 8-10 people. Many people have been injured. There has been heavy damage... The government and administration should take immediate action. As you have seen, after the government was formed, a chemical tanker overturned on Ajmer Road. More than 16 people were killed. In Jaipur, in SMS, in ICU, people were burnt to death... This has become common, but the government is not addressing it. This is a very serious matter," Dotasara told ANI.

CM Sharma Orders Relief Operations

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma termed the incident "heartbreaking" and said the district administration has been directed to conduct relief and rescue operations. "The news of the loss of lives due to a fire in a factory in the Khushkheda Industrial Area of Bhiwadi is extremely heartbreaking. The district administration has been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and wish for the swift recovery of the injured," he wrote on 'X'. (ANI)