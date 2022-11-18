Shraddha murder: Aaftab to undergo narco test; Here's everything you need to know about it

The Saket court in Delhi gave its go-ahead for Aaftab’s narco test on Wednesday after the police sought its permission. On Thursday, Aafatb also gave his consent to it. Here is everything you need to know about the narco test.

The chilling Shradha Walker killing case, in which a Delhi Court ordered a narco test for Aaftab Amin Poonawala, has drawn attention to the use of the specialised examination as a cutting-edge tool for interrogation. Also known as truth serum, it has been used for solving crucial cases in the past.

Before the test is conducted, Aaftab will undergo a medical examination that will determine his physical fitness.

What is narco test?

Sodium pentothal, a substance that takes the accused to a hypnotic or drowsy condition where their imagination is neutralised, is administered as part of a "narco" or narcoanalysis test. The accused is believed to be incapable of lying during this hypnotic condition and is supposed to reveal only accurate facts. It is a fast-acting, short duration anaesthetic, which is used in larger doses to sedate patients during surgery.

The substance, frequently referred to as a "truth serum," is reported to have been utilised by intelligence agents during World War II since it is thought to impair the subject's desire to lie. The individual's consent is also required by law before a person can undergo a narco test.

The Supreme Court had ruled that no one can be subjected to narco analysis, brain mapping, or polygraph tests without that person's consent. In response to petitions challenging the validity of such tests, the top court noted that they are unlawful and a violation of personal freedom.

However, unless the court determines that the facts and nature of the case allow it, comments made during a narco analysis test are not admissible in court. The person's sex, age, health, and physical condition are taken into consideration while determining the dosage of the injection.

Anesthesiologists, psychiatrists, clinical/forensic psychologists, audio-videographers, and support nurses make up the team in India that is performing this exam.

The Narco test is said to be more accurate than the polygraph test since the subject is more likely to speak truthfully because they are in a sub-conscious condition during the former.

In 2002, the Godhra riots case led to the first administration of the narco test. Abdul Karim Telgi was subjected to the test in the Telgi stamp paper fraud in 2003. The suspects in the Nithari serial killings took a narco test in 2007. Dr. Rajesh Talwar and his wife Nupur were the subjects of a narcoanalysis in the Arushi murder investigation in 2013.

