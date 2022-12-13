Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress to hold concert in Jaipur to mark 100 days

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The yatra began on September 7, 2022, in Kanyakumari and has since travelled through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. It is scheduled to end in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023.
     

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 5:47 PM IST

    To mark 100 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress will hold a concert in Jaipur on Friday, with a live performance from singer Sunidhi Chauhan, said AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. 

    The yatra began on September 7, 2022, in Kanyakumari and has since travelled through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. It is scheduled to end in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023.

    Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will attend the 'Bharat Jodo Concert,' and he will also address a press conference in Dausa at 1:00 pm. 

    While addressing the media, Ramesh said, "The (Bharat Jodo) Yatra will complete 100 days on December 16, 2022, and it will be a milestone." Additionally, he said on December 19, 2022, a huge public meeting would be held in Alwar.

    However, Ramesh refused to comment on the India-China clash at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, 2022. Ramesh said it was not right to comment because Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would be making a statement. 

    On Tuesday, nearly 30 Dalit activists from various organisations would meet with Gandhi. According to Ramesh, he met with women representatives from various organisations on Monday.

    Former Union minister Namonarain Meena said the yatra had received a massive response, exposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lies.

    Govind Singh Dotasra, the Congress' Rajasthan unit chief, said that the feedback received during the yatra would be communicated to the government.

    Ramesh also praised the taste of Sawai Madhopur guavas and expressed surprise that the district was a leader in guava cultivation. He said that guava processing plants should be promoted in the area.

    Earlier in the day, the yatra resumed from Jeenapur before halting at the Soorwal bypass for a morning break. Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will stop for 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21, 2022.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 5:47 PM IST
