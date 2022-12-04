Watch: Sachin Pilot shares new video as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has urged everyone in Rajasthan to join Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is set to enter the state today. The video shows him tying shoelaces, stretching, fixing his spectacles, and running. He asks, "Entire Rajasthan is participating in Rahul ji's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Are you coming?"

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to hit Rajasthan today, and Congress leader Sachin Pilot has invited everyone in the state to join him. His promotional video comes days after he appeared alongside Ashok Gehlot in a rare display of togetherness, despite an internal divide and the Chief Minister calling him a "traitor."

In the video, Pilot is seen lacing up as numerous people, including kids, join him holding the flag of the country. He pauses when he sees a billboard for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and asks, "Entire Rajasthan is participating in Rahul ji's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Are you coming?"

Bharat Jodo's success in Rajasthan was marred by the conflict between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, as the Gujjar community threatened to stop the yatra in the state if its demands weren't granted. The appointment of Sachin Pilot as chief minister was one of such requests. The community on Thursday ended its protest after the state administration gave them assurance that their quota requests would be taken into consideration.

On Thursday, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot also shown their ability to work together by putting their differences aside and expressing confidence that Rahul Gandhi's yatra will be successful in the state.

In 17 days, the yatra will also visit Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, and Alwar districts. Gandhi is scheduled to hold farmer dialogues in Dausa on December 15 and a public rally in Alwar's Malakheda on December 19.

