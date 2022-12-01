Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swara Bhasker latest to join celebrity bandwagon at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Swara Bhasker was on Thursday (December 1) spotted at Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra event in Ujjain. Check out this video and pictures posted by Swara.

    Swara Bhasker joined Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Several images and videos of the actor talking to Rahul while walking together have gone viral on social media. Earlier, celebrities like Rashami Desai, Pooja Bhatt, and Riya Sen were spotted walking alongside Rahul Gandhi across the nation as part of the Congressman’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    Swara Bhasker joins Bharat Jodo Yatra
    Swara Bhaker was seen talking to the politician while walking at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain. Swara was dressed in a white kurta, while they both wave and laugh heartily at the passersby. The picture was posted on the official Twitter account of the Indian National Congress party.

    “Today famous actress @ReallySwara became part of #BharatJodoYatra. The presence of every section of the society has made this yatra a success,” the post's caption reads. 

    “Swara Bhasker, a star with social commitment and a rare courage to speak truth to power, joined Rahul Gandhi on #BharatJodoYatra today. This historic yatra will be remembered in the name of those who walked in resistance, braving the threats from the ruling fascist forces,” Kerala Congress tweeted.

    Rashami Desai and Akanksha Puri, two television performers, accompanied Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra last month. Rashami responded to the tweet from Congress' Twitter account by saying, "Such a wonderful and easy notion but the implementation is so challenging..." Both the seasoned performer Amol Palekar and his wife, the author-filmmaker Sandhya Gokhale, took part in the Maharashtra Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    About Bharat Jodo Yatra
    On September 7, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a massive outreach effort by the Congress, began in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. It came in Maharashtra's Nanded district on November 7. The congressman has been joined on his march by other actors, including Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri, and Amol Palekar. Hollywood actor John Cusack tweeted his support for the foot march, Congress's initiative to encourage widespread participation.

    It resumed its journey on Thursday morning from Ujjain after taking a day off, travelling to Agar Malwa, the last district of its Madhya Pradesh section. The 380-kilometer yatra is scheduled to pass through western Madhya's politically vital Malwa-Nimar region.

